Trump Praises ‘Amazing’ Dana White Ahead of UFC White House

United States President Donald Trump praised UFC president Dana White, calling him an “amazing man” ahead of the UFC White House card.

UFC Freedom 250 takes place on June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. The star-studded event is going to be one of the biggest UFC cards of all time, and it will help celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Trump is a big fan of the UFC and commissioned White to bring this mega event to the White House. The UFC matchmakers then delivered with an excellent seven-fight card that should be one of the most exciting sporting events of the year.

Donald Trump Praises Dana White Before UFC Freedom 250

Ahead of the UFC White House card, Trump was interviewed by Fox News and had nothing but praise for White as he displayed his excitement for UFC Freedom 250, with the President saying he thinks it has the potential to be the highest-rated sporting event of all time.

“It’s right at the front door of the White House. You’ll never see it again and it’s never happened before. It’s going to be great and the UFC’s gonna have all the best fighters in the world coming that night… Dana (White) is an amazing man and he’s done an amazing job, he’s put together something that will be the highest-rated event maybe ever in sports,” Trump said (via Bloody Elbow).

“What (Dana White) has done is amazing, I’m not sure anybody could’ve done it but him. You don’t usually say that but not many people could’ve, he’s a very special man.”

UFC Freedom 250 Full Card

Here is the full UFC White House card:

Main event – UFC lightweight title unification bout: Ilia Topuria (champion) vs. Justin Gaethje (interim champion)

Co-main event – Interim UFC heavyweight title bout: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane

Bantamweight bout: Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Heavyweight bout: Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

Lightweight bout: Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Middleweight bout: Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Featherweight bout: Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

The event is headlined by dual title fights. In the main event, Ilia Topuria puts the UFC lightweight belt on the line when he takes on interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout. Then, in the co-main event, we have the interim UFC heavyweight title on the line when Alex Pereira takes on Ciryl Gane.

But that’s not all. In what could be a No. 1 contender fight in the UFC bantamweight division, Sean O’Malley takes on Aiemann Zahabi. There is also a heavyweight slugfest between Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis, a lightweight bout between Mauricio Ruffy and Michael Chandler, a middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Kyle Daukas, and a featherweight bout between Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia that opens up the show.

UFC Freedom 250 takes place on June 14 at 8 p.m. ET and airs live on Paramount+ in the United States. It is going to be an incredible spectacle to observe, one that has the potential to truly be one of the most special MMA cards of all time.