Tyron Woodley Gets ‘I Love Jake Paul’ Tattoo [LOOK]

Well, “The Chosen One” did it.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has tattooed “I love Jake Paul” onto his body. Woodley and “The Problem Child” boxed last month and the social media sensation defeated the MMA legend by decision. Woodley, who thought he had won the fight, challenged Paul after the contest to a rematch, saying he would get the tattoo if Paul agreed to box him again.

Nearly a month later, The Chosen One has gone through with getting a tattoo. And the kicker is that the ex-UFC champion got it on his middle finger.

“I love you son,” Woodley wrote on Instagram on September 27, 2021. “Now come and get this ass whippin cause i heard you been talking back to your elders. @jakepaul #ManOfMyWord. WHERE YOU AT!?”

The the tattoo below:

Paul Shared the ‘Tattoo Guidelines’ for Woodley After Their Fight

After their boxing bout, The Problem Child shared a set of rules for The Chosen One to follow pertaining to the tattoo.

Paul wrote, “Tyron’s tattoo guidelines: 1. 3×2 inches at least. 2. Can’t get it covered. 3. Permanent. 4. Must post on social media 5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on.”

Tyron’s tattoo guidelines: 1. 3×2 inches at least ✅ 2. Can’t get it covered ✅ 3. Permanent ✅ 4. Must post on social media✅ 5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on✅ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

It’s unclear if Woodley followed all of the tattoo rules, specifically the sizing guideline Paul put out.

Earlier this month, Paul went on the “Full Send” podcast and said it didn’t “make sense” to box Woodley again, especially because he hadn’t gotten the tattoo up to that point.

“I’m like, ‘Where’s the tattoo?’ Now he’s saying you have to sign the contract and then I’ll get the tattoo,” Paul said via MMA Fighting. “The tattoo was a bet before this fight. It was the loser had to get the tattoo. So now he’s trying to change it to make it for the rematch. It doesn’t make sense [to fight him again]. If he would have gotten the tattoo now and that clip goes viral and everyone’s like ‘Jake do it,’ I’d be like, ‘I kind of have to do this.’ But he f***** up.

“He’s saying, ‘Oh, I’ll get it once you sign the contract.’ No, you f***** up. Just get the tattoo and let me decide from there. But I think it’s on to bigger and better things. I want to fight a real boxer. We’ll see what the cards have in store.”

Paul Recently Offered Tommy Fury $1 Million to Box

According to The Problem Child’s recent challenge, it appears he’s set his eyes on English boxer Tommy Fury. Tommy, who is the half brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, boxed during the undercard of Paul vs. Woodley, defeating Anthony Taylor by decision.

Paul took to social media last week and said he had offered Fury $1 million to box but “TNT” declined.

Fury later confirmed the offer, but said the payday wasn’t enough to get “out of the bed for” considering how popular TNT is and how well the fight could sell.

