UFC 286: Start Time, Who’s Fighting, Full Card Preview

The long-awaited showdown between Leon “Rocky” Edwards and Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman is set to conclude on March 18. Edwards, the current Welterweight champion, surprised many when he defeated Usman with a head-kick finish in their August 2022 rematch. Edwards will have the home-field advantage as the UFC returns to the UK, hosting the event at the O2 Arena in London.

To accommodate UK fans, the start time for UFC 286 will be earlier than usual, which US fans should take note of if they plan to tune in. Below, we’ve gathered all the essential details you’ll need to stay up-to-date on the event.

Leon Edwards Vs. Kamaru Usman 3: Start Time & Full Card

Early prelims begin at 12:00 p.m. Et

Prelims begin at 14:00 p.m. Et

Main Card begins at 17:00 p.m. Et

Bout Order:

Women’s Flyweight – Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo

Lightweight – Jai Herbert vs Luovit Klein

Women’s Flyweight – Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill

Flyweight – Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon

Middleweight – Christian Leroy Duncan vs Duško Todorović

Flyweight – Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafael Filho

Lightweight – Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz

Featherweight – Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani

Featherweight – Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos

Middleweight – Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze

Welterweight – Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barbarena

Women’s Flyweight – Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina

Lightweight Co-Main – Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev

Welterweight Title bout – Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman

UFC 286 Full Card Preview

Our event is kicking off with Julianna Miller, the winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 30, making her second appearance in the octagon. She’ll be taking on Veronica Macedo in what promises to be an exciting match-up. In addition, Jai Herbert, also known as “The Black Country Banger,” is set to showcase his striking skills against Ludovit Klein, a formidable opponent from Slovakia.

Up next, we have an exciting flyweight showdown between rising star Casey O’Neil and UFC veteran Jennifer Maia. O’Neil is aiming to maintain her unbeaten record and notch up her tenth professional win. Meanwhile, in a battle of grappling specialists, Birmingham’s own Jake Hadley is set to take on Malcolm Gordon, a skilled Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt.

Middleweight strikers go to war as UFC debutant Christian Leroy Duncan battles Duško Todorović, they have a combined 17 finishes between them. In another flyweight bout, the undefeated Muhammad Mokaev is set to take on Jafel Cavalcante Filho, a former contestant on Dana White’s Contender Series and known for his brutal finishes. Mokaev is highly regarded and has been making waves in the flyweight division, and he’ll be looking to add another win to his unbeaten record in this exciting matchup.

Moving onto the lightweight division, Sam Patterson, who boasts an impressive nine-fight undefeated streak, is set to make his UFC debut against another undefeated prospect, Yanal Ashmoz from Israel. Both fighters will be eager to make an impression and showcase their skills on the big stage.

In another thrilling bout, Jack Shore will be making his return to the octagon after suffering his first career loss. This time, he’ll be competing in the featherweight division against the dangerous Makwan Amirkhani.

Up next, we have an intriguing matchup between boxer Chris Duncan and submission specialist Omar Morales. Duncan, hailing from Scotland, will be aiming to add to Morales’ recent run of losses and secure an impressive victory. Our featured prelim promises to be a barn burner, with undefeated fighter Lerone Murphy from Manchester taking on short-notice opponent Gabriel Santos. Santos, who is also undefeated, is a well-rounded fighter who will be looking to make the most of this opportunity to make a name for himself. On the other hand, Murphy will be looking to continue his unbeaten run and showcase his impressive skill set.

On the main card, middleweight fighters Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze will face off. Dolidze, known for his submissions and finishing abilities, will try to crack Vettori’s tough defense. In the next fight, welterweights Gunnar Nelson and Bryan Barbarena will bring their contrasting styles to the octagon in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

Our only women’s bout on the main card features Joanna Wood taking on Luana Carolina, the latter of which looks to recover from a devastating knockout loss to Molly McCann. Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev lock horns in the co-main event of the evening. Expect a brilliant display of resilience, striking, and violence.

The highly-anticipated main event features UFC Welterweight champion Leon Edwards, who aims to prove his doubters wrong by defeating Kamaru Usman for the second time. In their first fight in Utah, Edwards struggled with his cardio and has since attributed it to the high altitude. However, this time around they will be fighting at a lower altitude, setting the stage for an explosive showdown that fans won’t want to miss.