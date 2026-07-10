UFC 329 Full Weigh-In Results

The UFC 329 weigh-ins took place on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, and we have the full results for all of the fighters on the card.

We have good news, as all 28 fighters on the card successfully made weight for UFC 329, which takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 329 Weigh-In Results

UFC 329 Main Card (Paramount+, 9 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Conor McGregor (170.5) vs. Max Holloway (170)

Lightweight bout: Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Paddy Pimblett (156)

Bantamweight bout: Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs. Mario Bautista (135.5)

Flyweight bout: Brandon Royval (125) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (126)

Lightweight bout: King Green (155.5) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)

UFC 329 Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 7 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Robert Whittaker (205.5) vs. Nikita Krylov (205.5)

Heavyweight bout: Gable Steveson (241) vs. Elisha Ellison (236)

Bantamweight bout: Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Adrian Yanez (136)

Featherweight bout: Luke Riley (146) vs. Kai Kamaka III (146)

UFC 329 Early Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 p.m. ET)

Women’s flyweight bout: Tracy Cortez (126) vs. Wang Cong (125.5)

Middleweight bout: Damian Pinas (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (186)

Bantamweight bout: Farid Basharat (136) vs. John Garza (135.5)

Middleweight bout: Ryan Gandra (185.5) vs. Zach Reese (184.5)

Flyweight bout: Alessandro Costa (126) vs. Cody Durden (125.5)

UFC 329 Storylines to Watch

The biggest storyline for this event is in the main event, where Conor McGregor returns from a five-year layoff to take on Max Holloway in a welterweight rematch set for five rounds or fewer.

McGregor is the sport’s biggest superstar, so this is going to be one of the biggest fights of the year, regardless of how it plays out.

The other big fight on the card is the co-main event, where Paddy Pimblett takes on Benoit Saint Denis in a lightweight bout. Both men are trying to stay in title contention in the stacked UFC lightweight division, so this is a massive fight for both men as they look to get a big win on a massive card.

Also on the card, we have the UFC light heavyweight debut of former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who takes on Nikita Krylov on the preliminary card, the first time that Whittaker has fought on the prelims since 2013.

Overall, UFC 329 is a fantastic card from top to bottom, so don’t miss it on Saturday night.