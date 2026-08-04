UFC 330 Card Called ‘Underwhelming’ by Welterweight Contender

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady called the upcoming UFC 330 card “underwhelming” ahead of its taking place.

UFC 330 takes place on August 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event features UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry, while the co-main event sees UFC women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern battle Gillian Robertson.

However, despite taking place in Philadelphia, where several UFC fighters are based, only one local fighter — Jeremiah Wells — is on the card. And for that reason, Brady has a bone to pick with the lineup.

Sean Brady Underwhelmed by UFC 330

Speaking to James Lynch of Home of Fight, Brady admitted that the UFC 330 card is “underwhelming” and that he is disappointed that more local fighters weren’t booked for it.

“I know a lot of the fans are disappointed, and I talked about it on my podcast because I get messages literally even right now, ‘Why are you not on the Philly card? Are you going to be on the Philly card?’ And at this point, it’s (12) days away. They’re not adding any fighters to it. I know my teammate Joe Pyfer was supposed to be on the card. Then Caio (Borralho) got hurt, so they got pulled off of that. We have Jeremiah (Wells) on it, and that’s literally it. It’s cool that you get two title fights, but the rest of the card is kind of underwhelming. … It’s just unfortunate that they didn’t get more local people on the card,” Brady said (via MMAjunkie.com).

As Brady mentioned, the UFC did try to book Joe Pyfer against Caio Borralho in an important middleweight bout for UFC 330, but when Borralho got hurt, they scrapped the matchup completely and removed Pyfer from the card despite being a local talent.

Sean Brady Not Offered Spot on UFC 330

Despite being fully healthy and coming off a dominant win over Joaquin Buckley at UFC 328 in May, the UFC matchmakers never called Brady and offered him a fight for UFC 330 despite being a local fighter.

“I never got offered anything. If you look at the division, I’m (No.) 5 on the Meta rankings and I’m 6 on the other ones. Me and (Gabriel) Bonfim are right next to each other, so I know there’s some talk of potentially me and him fighting at some point. But because he just fought Belal (Muhammad), it would have been even shorter notice for him to get on the Philly card. There really was no options and they didn’t offer me anything,” Brady said.

Overall, the UFC 330 card is still a must-watch since it has two title fights at the top of the billing, but there is no doubt it is one of the weakest UFC numbered cards so far this year, and a big part of that is the fact there is minimal local talent on it, something which is surely disappointing to the local fans in Philadelphia, who bought tickets hoping that many of their local heroes would be fighting on the upcoming UFC 330 card.