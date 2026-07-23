UFC 330 Loses Main Card Fight

The upcoming UFC 330 card has taken a hit as the event has lost a key women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Blanchfield vs. Jasudavicius was set to be part of the UFC 330 main card. But the fight is now off, according to MMAjunkie.com’s Nolan King, who reports that Blanchfield is injured.

“Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius is OFF #UFC330 in Philadelphia, sources say. Details headed to @MMAJunkie,” King wrote on X.

According to King, the hope is that Blanchfield vs. Jasudavicius can be rebooked for a future card. But it won’t be taking place at UFC 330.

UFC 330 Loses Key Women’s Bantamweight Bout

Both Blanchfield and Jasudavicius are two of the best women’s flyweights in the world, so losing this fight really hurts the card.

Blanchfield is currently the No. 4-ranked women’s flyweight in the Meta UFC Rankings, while Jasudavicius is the No. 7-ranked women’s flyweight, so this bout was going to be very important to the 125 lbs women’s division.

Unfortunately, the fight is off, at least for now. But hopefully Blanchfield can get healed up quickly so she can get back into the Octagon and the promotion can get this key women’s flyweight bout rebooked for an upcoming fight card.

UFC 330 Looking Weak

On paper, the upcoming UFC 330 card is looking very weak.

The main event between UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry is great, and the co-main event between UFC women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern and Gillian Robertson is a big fight, too.

But other than those two fights, there really aren’t many important fights on this card, which is why losing Blanchfield vs. Jasudavicius hurts so much.

Other than the two title fights, the next-most important fights on the card are a welterweight bout between Jeremiah Wells and Myktybek Orolbai, a flyweight bout between Charles Johnson and Jose Ochoa, and a lightweight bout between Edson Barboza and Esteban Ribovics. These are fun fights, but they don’t really feel like main card bouts for a numbered card.

So, perhaps the matchmakers will add another big fight on short notice to the UFC 330 card.