UFC 333 Weigh-Ins Features Gigantic Weight Miss

The UFC 333 weigh-ins took place early on Friday morning, and they featured one fighter missing weight by a massive margin.

Women’s strawweight fighter Nicolle Caliari stepped onto the scale at 120.5 lbs, which is a full 4.5 lbs above the 116 lbs non-title limit for the weight class, for her preliminary card bout against Iasmin Lucindo, who weighed in at 115 lbs.

Fortunately, the fight will still go on, but Caliari has been fined 30% of her fight purse, which goes to her opponent, Lucindo.

UFC 333 Title Fights

In the UFC 333 main event, we have UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski taking on Movsar Evloev for the promotion’s 145 lbs belt.

Volkanovski is coming off back-to-back decision wins over Diego Lopes, while Evloev is 20-0 in MMA and 10-0 in the UFC. Both men successfully made weight for the UFC 333 main event, with Volkanovski coming in at 144.5 lbs and Evloev at 145 lbs.

In the co-main event, we have UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan going up against Merab Dvalishvili in their trilogy bout after the two rivals have gone 1-1 through their first two bouts.

Yan is coming off a destructive decision win over Dvalishvili in their last meeting at UFC 323 in December 2025, which was also the last time that we saw Dvalishvili step into the Octagon.

Yan and Dvalishvili both made weight successfully, with each man weighing 135 lbs for UFC 333.

Aside from the aforementioned Caliari, everyone else made weight for UFC 333. We now have 14 official fights for Saturday’s numbered UFC event, which should be a very exciting card to watch.

UFC 333 Final Weights

Here are the final weigh-in weights for UFC 333, per MMAFighting.com:

Main Card (Paramount+, 2 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145)

Petr Yan (135) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (135)

Lone’er Kavanagh (125.5) vs. Ramazan Temirov (126)

Alexander Volkov (256) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (265)

Aaron Pico (145.5) vs. Losene Keita (146)

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 12 p.m. ET)

Azamat Murzakanov (206) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (206)

Abus Magomedov (185.5) vs. Cam Rowston (185)

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Nurullo Aliev (155)

Early Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 10 a.m. ET)