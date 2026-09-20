UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit Officially Announced

During the UFC 331 event, the UFC officially announced the upcoming UFC 334 fight card that takes place in November.

UFC 334 goes down on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Here is the full card.

UFC 334 Main Card

In the main event of UFC 334, Ciryl Gane defends the UFC heavyweight title against Josh Hokit. UFC president Dana White previously said that Gane would not be elevated to undisputed champion after Tom Aspinall vacated his belt, but he said he misspoke. Therefore, Gane is the undisputed champ and will defend the belt against Hokit.

In the co-main event, we have UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison making her first title defense against Amanda Nunes. This fight was originally set to take place at UFC 324 in January, but Harrison pulled out with a neck injury. Thankfully, we got this fight rebooked, and it will take place at UFC 334.

(IC) Ciryl Gane vs (4) Josh Hokit — UFC Heavyweight Championship

(C) Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes — UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship

(5) Caio Borralho vs Yousri Belgaroui — Middleweight Bout

(12) Uros Medic vs Kevin Holland — Welterweight Bout

Bilal Hasan vs Luis Gurule — Flyweight Bout

UFC 334 Preliminary Card

There are also a handful of exciting preliminary card bouts, including the potential retirement fight of Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, who battles Charles Radtke in the welterweight featured prelim. Thompson is the oldest fighter in the UFC at age 43, and this is the final fight on his UFC contract, so this could very well be the final time we see him step into the Octagon.

Stephen Thompson vs Charles Radtke — Featured Prelim: Welterweight Bout

Drew Dober vs Chris Duncan — Lightweight Bout

Jim Miller vs Terrance McKinney — Lightweight Bout

Donte Johnson vs Baisangur Susurkaev — Middleweight Bout

(8) Macy Chiasson vs (11) Bia Mesquita — Women’s Bantamweight Bout

Adrian Yanez vs Juan Diaz — Bantamweight Bout

Nazim Sadykhov vs Jefferson Nascimento — Lightweight Bout

Overall, this is one of the deepest fight cards that we have ever seen. It’s an incredible fight card from top to bottom, and UFC 334 should be one of the best fight cards of the year when it goes down in November.