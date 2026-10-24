UFC 336 Title Fight Betting Odds Revealed

The betting odds for the two title fights slated for the upcoming UFC 336 card have been revealed after the UFC officially announced them.

On Saturday during UFC 333, the promotion revealed that UFC 336 — which takes place on January 30 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada — will feature two title fights on it.

In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van puts his belt on the line against Manel Kape, while the co-main event features Carlos Prates against Michael Morales for the interim UFC welterweight title.

With both fights not official, we have betting odds for each.

UFC 336 Betting Odds

Take a look below at the betting odds for the two UFC 336 title fights from BetOnline, per Sportsnet’s Aaron Bronsteter.

Joshua Van -125

Manel Kape +105

Carlos Prates -155

Michael Morales +135

A-Sides Favored in Both Title Fights

Not surprisingly, the A-sides are favored in both of the planned UFC 336 title fights.

At flyweight, Van is the favorite to defend his belt, which makes sense given he is coming off back-to-back successful title defenses over Tatsuro Taira and Alexandre Pantoja. Van has been one of the most active champions in the UFC since he won the belt last year; the fact that he was willing to fight so soon after his last fight against Pantoja in September is very good to see, as the UFC loves an active champion.

Of course, Kape has been knocking out his opponents left, right, and centre, so he absolutely has a chance to knock Van out, and that’s why the betting odds are so close for this matchup.

As for the interim welterweight title fight, Prates is the favorite to beat Morales. Given that Prates is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC right now, and betting odds are influenced by fighters’ popularity, no one should be surprised at all that he is the favorite to win the fight.

But Morales is an undefeated stud who has been unstoppable since he joined the UFC five years ago, so he absolutely has a chance to win this fight and potentially even be the one who gets the knockout.