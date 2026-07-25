UFC Abu Dhabi Bonuses Revealed Following Explosive Event

UFC Abu Dhabi took place on Saturday, July 25, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The event featured 12 fights, including several that ended with explosive finishes.

Here are the bonus award winners for UFC Abu Dhabi.

Fight of the Night ($100,000 to each fighter): Rizvan Kuniev vs. Tyrell Fortune

In a heavyweight bout, Rizvan Kuniev finished Tyrell Fortune in the third round with strikes. Kuniev looked unbelievable in this bout, as he threw everything, including the kitchen sink, at his opponent before stopping him with strikes in the final round. The two fighters won Fight of the Night as the UFC matchmakers felt it was the best fight on the card.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Ramazan Temirov

At flyweight, Ramazan Temirov brutally knocked out Steve Erceg in the co-main event. Temirov stormed across the Octagon as soon as the bell rang and started throwing huge punches at Erceg until he finally fell to the canvas in what was a highlight-reel KO win for Temirov.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Valter Walker

At heavyweight, Valter Walker submitted Thomas Petersen in the first round with a calf slicer. Walker tried to get his patented heel hook again, but he turned it into a calf slicer and scored an unbelievable submission victory, his fifth straight win in the UFC. Look for Walker to get a top-10-ranked heavyweight in his next UFC fight.

Finish bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Magomed Ankalaev, Muhammad Saidov, Sam Patterson, Axel Sola, Abdul Hussein

In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev finished Bogdan Guskov in the fifth round with strikes. It was a very boring fight for as long as it lasted, but Ankalaev finally got the finish when he landed unanswered blows to stop Guskov in the fifth and final round. Guskov was never able to muster up any sort of offense in this fight, and he was essentially shut out for the nearly five full rounds that it went.

In a light heavyweight bout, Muhammad Saidov picked up a nasty second-round knockout win in his UFC debut when he devastatingly finished veteran Dustin Jacoby. It was an unbelievable UFC debut for Saidov, who looks like someone to keep your eye on going forward at 205 lbs.

At welterweight, Sam Patterson brutally knocked out Santiago Ponzinibbio in the second round. Patterson was so much bigger and stronger than Ponzinibbio and showed it in this fight with a brutal knockout victory. After the fight, Patterson called out the winner of the upcoming UFC Belgrade main event between Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez.

At lightweight, Axel Sola submitted Ismael Bonfim with a D’Arce choke near the end of the first round. Bonfim gassed attempting takedowns, and eventually Sola was able to grab his neck and choke him out with seconds to go in the first round.

In a bantamweight bout that opened up the preliminary card, Abdul Hussein submitted Cody Gibson late in round three. Gibson arguably took the first round with a near-submission attempt on Hussein, but after that, the UFC newcomer took over with his striking and grappling before finally finishing his foe late in the third round with an arm-triangle choke.