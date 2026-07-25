UFC Abu Dhabi Loses Key Fight

Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi card has lost a key fight just before it was about to begin, as welterweight Islam Dulatov is off the card.

Dulatov was set to fight Wellington Turman in a welterweight bout on the main card. Unfortunately, Dulatov is out of the event due to illness, the UFC announced.

Islam Dulatov Withdraws From UFC Abu Dhabi

Taking to his social media, Dulatov’s team issued a statement about his withdrawal from UFC Abu Dhabi.

“Hello everyone, Over the past few days, our management team has been running Islam’s account so he could stay fully focused on his fight preparation. Over the last several weeks, Islam has given everything he had to be at his absolute best for tonight. It is with great disappointment that we have to share the following news with you: Last night, Islam was admitted to the hospital due to an infection and spent several hours receiving medical treatment,” the statement on Instagram read.

Despite every effort to keep the fight on, the decision was made together with the UFC to withdraw him from the bout in the interest of his health and well-being. Right now, the only priority is for Islam to make a full recovery. He will personally address everyone with a statement as soon as he is able. We are truly sorry—especially for all the fans who were looking forward to this fight and have supported Islam every step of the way. But one thing is certain: Islam will use this time to recover completely and will come back stronger than ever. Thank you all for your understanding and continued support.”

Islam Dulatov is a Star on the Rise

Just 27 years old, Dulatov is a star on the rise, so losing him from today’s UFC Abu Dhabi card hurts.

After winning a UFC contract after a win on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, Dulatov made his UFC debut in 2025 when he beat Adam Fugitt by knockout.

Now, his second UFC fight will have to wait, as he has withdrawn from the UFC Abu Dhabi event.