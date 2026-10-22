UFC Adds Undefeated Prospect to UFC 335 in Las Vegas

The UFC ends 2026 with an event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. At UFC 335, promotional newcomer Ronald Humphrey makes his UFC debut. He takes on Nikolay Veretennikov in the welterweight division. The fight takes place on December 12.

Multiple sources have confirmed the matchup to Heavy.com after an initial report from MMA Junkie. Humphrey will make his UFC debut after earning a contract from the Contender Series earlier this year. For Veretennikov, it will be his seventh fight in the UFC.

The Career-Ender

The 26-year-old Ronald Humphrey is the son of former MMA fighter Abongo Humphrey. Humphrey started his career as an amateur in 2022. After four first-round knockout wins and an amateur title with the NFC, he went to the professionals in 2024. Also, in his professional career, Humphrey has shown that he is a natural finisher. Just like in his amateur career, he won his first four fights by knockout. He fought for promotions like CFFC and LFA.

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Earlier this year, Humphrey got the call to compete on the Contender Series to earn a UFC contract. He took on Alexis Miranda. Humphrey finished Miranda with his first submission win of his career by rear-naked choke in the first round. UFC President Dana White was very high on Humphrey and gave him his UFC contract. Now, four months after that win, ‘the career-ender’ fights his UFC debut against Nikolay Veretennikov.

Ups And Downs

Veretennikov is ten years older than Humphrey and has fought in the UFC since 2024. The fighter from Kazakhstan made his professional debut in 2012. After a rough start with only one win in his first four fights, Veretennikov moved to the US. In the Fury FC and LFA promotions, he put together a winning streak of eight fights and was invited to fight on the Contender Series in 2021. Veretennikov lost to Michael Morales via unanimous decision. Morales is now one of the top contenders in the UFC, but nobody had that knowledge back then.

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Veretennikov went back to the regional scene, and after winning three straight fights and the UFL title, he got a second chance from the UFC. He took on Danny Barlow in his debut in 2024. In a close fight, Veretennikov lost by split decision. After also losing to Austin Vanderford, Veretennikov saved his career by beating Francisco Prado by split decision. He ended 2025 with a loss to Punahele Soriano. Earlier this year, Veretennikov got his first finish in the Octagon by knocking out Niko Price in the first round. Unfortunately for the Kazakh fighter, he lost in his most recent fight to Khaos Williams. He now needs a win against promotional newcomer Ronald Humphrey.

UFC 335 – December 12