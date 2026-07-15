UFC Announces Seven Fights for UFC Paris in September

The UFC is returning to Paris, France, for its annual event at the Accor Arena on September 5. While a main event has not yet been announced, the promotion revealed seven other fights today.

On paper, the biggest fight announced for the card is a middleweight bout between Michael Page and Nursulton Ruziboev. For Page, his second return to the division in the UFC. The English fighter fought his most recent fight at welterweight, winning a unanimous decision against countryman Sam Patterson.

Clash Of Styles

Page won four of his five fights in the UFC. His only loss came against top contender Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision. His opponent, Ruziboev, has also been active in both divisions. Ruziboev’s only loss in the UFC came at welterweight against Joaquin Buckley. Besides that loss, he won his other five fights in the UFC, including his last three. Now he gets an opportunity to take on Page.

Heavy Artillery

Another important fight for the rankings is a heavyweight fight between Mario Pinto and Ryan Spann. Pinto is ranked in the top 15 of the division and is still undefeated. He won his most recent fight at home in London against late replacement Felipe Franco. Pinto needs to win against Spann to retain his spot in the top 15 of the division.

Play

For years, Spann was regarded as a top rising contender in the light-heavyweight division before making the move to heavyweight. Although he dropped his divisional debut, the American fighter has bounced back by winning his last two bouts. He secured finishes in both, stopping Lukasz Brzeski and Marcus Buchecha. A victory over Pinto would likely catapult him into the heavyweight rankings.

France vs. Poland In Paris

Additionally, Nora Cornolle is set to return. The French fighter suffered an injury in her last outing at the beginning of the year and has spent the last few months recovering. She returns with a chip on her shoulder after dropping her last two fights in the division.

Play

Fighting in front of her home crowd, she will look to defend her top-15 spot in the bantamweight rankings against Klaudia Sygula. The Polish fighter bounced back from a tough UFC debut with consecutive wins over Irina Alekseeva and Priscila Cachoeira. Thanks to that momentum, Sygula now earns the opportunity to break into the rankings.

Back For Redemption At Home

Another home favorite set to appear in Paris is Oumar Sy. The French fighter initially looked on his way to the top after starting his UFC career with back-to-back wins. However, Sy hit a roadblock when he struggled against veteran Alonzo Menifield, losing by unanimous decision. While he bounced back last year in Paris with a win over Brendson Ribeiro, he was recently finished for the first time in his career by Ion Cutelaba.

Play

Now facing Modestas Bukauskas, Sy knows a victory is crucial to halt his recent slide in the light-heavyweight division. Bukauskas, currently in his second UFC stint, neared a top-15 ranking earlier this year before being stopped via TKO by Nikita Krylov, which snapped his four-fight winning streak. Having rebounded in his last outing with a split-decision victory over late-replacement Christian Edwards, Bukauskas now aims to make it two out of three in 2026 by spoiling Sy’s homecoming.

UFC Paris – September 5