UFC Baku Bonuses Revealed After Exciting, Finish-Filled Card

UFC Baku took place today at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan. It was a great card that saw nine finishes out of 13 fights.

Here are the bonus winners for UFC Baku.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Rafael Fiziev

In the main event, Rafael Fiziev knocked out Manuel Torres with a spinning wheel kick and punches in a phenomenal performance. Many thought that Fiziev was on the decline as he entered this fight with four losses in his last five fights, but he proved the doubters wrong with the most spectacular finish of his UFC career.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Asu Albamayev

At flyweight, Asu Almabayev absolutely dominated Charles Johnson before winning late in the third round by Suloev Stretch submission. It was just an absolutely unreal performance by Almabayev, as he looked by far the best that he has ever been in his UFC career.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev

In what was the seventh-fastest knockout in UFC history, Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev knocked out Julius Walker in just eight seconds. It was an absolutely incredible finish by Yakhyaev, who looks like an absolute problem in the UFC light heavyweight division for years to come, as he’s 3-0 to open his UFC career with three first-round stoppage wins.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Daniil Donchenko

In a welterweight bout, Daniil Donchenko knocked out Theodor Berggren in the second round with a head kick and punches. Donchenko has now won three straight fights in the UFC, including two knockout wins, and he looks like someone to watch for at 170 lbs going forward.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Matheus Camilo, Abus Magomedov, Nursulton Ruziboev, Kaan Ofli, Tahir Abdullayev

At lightweight, Matheus Camilo pulled off the upset when he knocked Nazim Sadykhov out in the first round. It was a beautiful punch that dropped Sadykhov, and Camilo finished him off with heavy ground and pound for the win.

In a middleweight bout, Abus Magomedov choked out Michal Oleksiejczuk in the first round. Magomedov dropped Oleksiejczuk with a nasty elbow and then followed him to the floor soon after, finishing the fight with a nasty guillotine choke.

At middleweight, Nursulton Ruziboev submitted Andrey Pulyaev in the first round with a rear-naked choke. Ruziboev took Pulyaev down to the mat, took his back, and then choked him unconscious for the most impressive win of his UFC career to date.

In a featherweight bout, Kaan Ofli pulled off his third straight upset win when he submitted Javier Reyes in the first round. Ofli dropped Reyes with a punch and then finished him off with an arm-triangle choke on the mat for a very impressive victory.

At welterweight, Tahir Abdullayev defeated Jefferson Nascimento via third-round TKO after an early stoppage by referee Jim Perdios. The first two rounds of this fight saw little to no action, but in the third round, Abdullayev secured a takedown and then landed some ground-and-pound on Nascimento. Despite Nascimento still having his wits about him, the referee then jumped in and stopped the fight early, but Abdullayev still received his finish bonus since there was a stoppage.