Jan Blachowicz Next Fight Booked for UFC Serbia

Jan Blachowicz will return to the UFC Octagon on August 1 at UFC Belgrade, Serbia.

He will get another opportunity to showcase his Polish power against Bogdan Guskov, the UFC has confirmed. The two light heavyweights fought to a majority draw in December 2025, with one judge scoring the bout for Blachowicz by two rounds and the other judges giving round two to Guskov 10-8.

Blachowicz, 43, will be defending his No. 4 light heavyweight ranking, while Guskov, 33, looks to make a huge jump from No. 10 and enter title contention. Future fights with Jiri Prochazka, Magomed Ankalaev, and champion Carlos Ulberg are on the horizon. A loss for Blachowicz would surely send him down the rankings.

Blachowicz and Guskov were originally scheduled to have their rematch at UFC 328, but Blachowicz pulled out due to a torn meniscus.

How Did Jan Blachowicz versus Bogdan Guskov 1 Go?

Blachowicz looked in form in this fight from UFC 323, keeping Guskov on the end of a stiff jab, chopping the legs with strong kicks, and discouraging Guskov’s entries with dangerous flurries. Round one was unanimously scored in favour of the then-42-year-old veteran.

It was more of the same in round two before Guskov found a home for a crushing left hand, sending Blachowicz to the canvas. From here, Guskov controlled the round with vicious ground-and-pound, splitting Blachowicz’s face and dealing heavy damage. Two judges scored this round 10-8 for Guskov.

Blachowicz found a second wind in round three, prodding away with the jab and keeping Guskov on the back foot. He managed to take this round on all three scorecards, but overall, the fight was scored a majority draw.

Who’s Fighting at UFC Belgrade?

The Serbian Fight Night takes place on August 1 and will be headlined by a welterweight clash between Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez. Ten fights have been announced so far, subject to change.

#14 Uros Medic (13-3) vs. #15 Daniel Rodriguez (20-5); welterweight main event

#4 Jan Blachowicz (29-11-2) vs. #10 Bogan Guskov (18-3-1); light heavyweight

#10 Ante Delija (26-8) vs. #13 Johnny Walker (22-10 1NC); heavyweight

#14 Aleksandar Rakic (14-6) vs. #12 Marcin Tybura (27-11); heavyweight

L’udovit Klein (24-5-1) vs. Tofiq Musayev (23-6); lightweight

Jovan Leka (13-2) vs. Max Gimenis (6-2); heavyweight

Vlasto Cepo (14-3) vs. Gilbert Urbina (7-4); middleweight

Dusko Todorovic (13-6) vs. Robert Valentin (11-6); middleweight

Bogdan Grad (15-4) vs. Dennis Buzukja (12-6); featherweight

Mark Vologdin (12-4-2) vs. Josias Musasa (8-2); bantamweight

Nina Milosevic (8-1) vs. Hailey Cowan (7-5); bantamweight

Michael Oliveira (9-0) vs. Oban Elliott (12-4); welterweight

Notable fights on the card include the heavyweight debuts of former light heavyweight contenders Aleksandar Rakic and Johnny Walker. They fight perennial gatekeeper Marcin Tybura and former PFL heavyweight champion Ante Delija, respectively.

Heavyweight Debuts for Rakic, Walker

These two heavyweight contests have the most at stake on the card, with each heavyweight debutant looking to earn a top spot in the big-man rankings with a victory. At heavyweight, any fighter is just two or three emphatic victories away from title contention.

One Undefeated Fighter at UFC Belgrade

Only one undefeated fighter stars on the card so far: Michael Oliveira, a Brazilian striker hailing from Dana White’s Contender Series. He fights fellow Contender Series alum, Oban Elliott. Welshman Elliott looks to snap a two-fight skid with a high-profile victory.