UFC Belgrade Bonuses Revealed After Record-Setting Card

UFC Belgrade took place on Saturday at Belgrade Arena in Serbia’s capital city, and the event was spectacular, with a UFC-record 12 finishes.

Following the UFC Belgrade card, the post-fight bonus awards were revealed. See all the winners below.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Uros Medic

In the main event of UFC Belgrade, Uros Medic knocked out Daniel Rodriguez in the first round. Medic stormed after Rodriguez immediately and finished him with strikes for his fourth straight finish.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Navajo Stirling

In the co-main event, Navajo Stirling knocked out Jan Blachowicz for the biggest win of his MMA career to date. This was a massive win for Stirling, who is now 6-0 in his UFC career and very much looking like a title contender at 205 lbs.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Gilbert Urbina

At middleweight, Gilbert Urbina picked up a big upset win when he knocked out Vlasto Cepo in the first round. Urbina dropped Cepo with a jab and then finished him with heavy ground and pound for the first-round TKO win.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Nina Milosevic

At women’s bantamweight, Nina Milosevic scored an incredible body punch KO win over Hailey Cowan. Milosevic landed a huge right hand to the body that hurt Cowan and had her fall over

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Robert Valentin, Noah Gugnon, Tofiq Musayev, Michael Oliveira, Bogdan Grad, Mateusz Rebecki, Jovan Leka, Stephanie Luciano

In a middleweight match, Robert Valentin submitted Dusko Todorovic in the first round via guillotine choke. Valentin was the superior grappler in the bout and was able to score his second straight finish in the UFC with the submission win.

In a lightweight fight that opened up the main card, Noah Gugnon submitted Milos Janicic in the first round with a rear-naked choke. Gugnon hurt Janicic badly on the feet and then took him to the mat, where he quickly got the submission win.

In a lightweight bout, Tofiq Musayev knocked out Ludovit Klein in the second round with strikes. Musayev’s striking looked excellent in this fight as he was able to control the fight on the feet and eventually get the knockout.

At featherweight, Bogdan Grad submitted Dennis Buzukja in the second round with an arm-triangle choke. The stoppage was controversial, as Buzukja was adamant that he didn’t tap, but nevertheless, Grad was declared the winner by submission.

At lightweight, Mateusz Rebecki destroyed Kyle Prepolec in the first round. Rebecki took Prepolec down to the ground and rained down heavy ground and pound to get the TKO stoppage.

At heavyweight, Jovan Leka knocked out Alexander Poppeck in the first round with a nasty liver kick. It was a beautiful win for Leka in his UFC debut as the kick was just absolutely brutal.

Kicking off the preliminary card in the women’s strawweight division, Stephanie Luciano submitted Marina Spasic in the first round with a rear-naked choke. The two fighters exchanged strikes for the first few minutes of the bout before Luciano scored a well-timed takedown. From there, she quickly worked to Spasic’s back and choked her out for an impressive victory.