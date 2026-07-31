UFC Belgrade: Medic vs. Rodriguez Early Start Time, Stream & Full Card

UFC returns this weekend with a more low-key fight card, but one primed for violence. UFC Fight Night: Serbia takes place in Belgrade and starts very early for American MMA fans.

Fierce finisher Uros Medic enters the biggest stage of his career, fighting Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight main event. Rodriguez, freshly released from Mexican prison, is a veteran of 25 fights and currently holds a three-fight winning streak. Medic has never won—or lost —a fight by decision.

As always with Fight Nights outside of America, there are some particulars to consider. Here’s everything you need to know.

When UFC Belgrade Starts

UFC Serbia takes place on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. The preliminary card begins at 10 am ET (3 pm BST), while the main card starts at 1 pm ET (6 pm BST). The main event between Uroš Medić and Daniel Rodriguez is expected to begin at approximately 3:30 pm ET (8:30 pm BST).

UFC Belgrade Start Times Around the World

Region Main Card Start United Kingdom (BST) 6 pm Saturday Ireland (IST) 6 pm Saturday United States (ET) 1 pm Saturday United States (PT) 10 am Saturday Serbia (CEST) 7 pm Saturday Australia (AEST) 3 am Sunday

Every Fight Happening at UFC Belgrade

The main event is between Serbian home favourite Uros Medic and American UFC veteran Daniel Rodriguez. Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on undefeated Israel Adesanya teammate Navajo Stirling in the co-main.

There are 14 fights on the card, with zero world title or high-stakes implications. Subject to change.

Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez; welterweight

Jan Blachowicz vs. Navajo Stirling; light heavyweight

Marcin Tybura vs. Aleksandar Rakic; heavyweight

Dusko Todorovic vs. Robert Valentin; middleweight

Vlasto Cepo vs. Gilbert Urbina; welterweight

Milos Janicic vs. Noah Gugnon; lightweight

L’udovit Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev; lightweight

Michael Oliveira vs. Oban Elliott; welterweight

Mark Vologdin vs. Borislav Nikolic; bantamweight

Bogdan Grad vs. Dennis Buzukja; featherweight

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Kyle Prepolec; lightweight

Nina Milosevic vs. Hailey Cowan; bantamweight

Jovan Leka vs. Alexander Poppeck; heavyweight

Marina Spasic vs. Stephanie Luciano; strawweight

How to Watch UFC Serbia