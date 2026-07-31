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UFC Belgrade: Medic vs. Rodriguez Early Start Time, Stream & Full Card

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Uros Medic
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UFC returns this weekend with a more low-key fight card, but one primed for violence. UFC Fight Night: Serbia takes place in Belgrade and starts very early for American MMA fans.

Fierce finisher Uros Medic enters the biggest stage of his career, fighting Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight main event. Rodriguez, freshly released from Mexican prison, is a veteran of 25 fights and currently holds a three-fight winning streak. Medic has never won—or lost —a fight by decision.

As always with Fight Nights outside of America, there are some particulars to consider. Here’s everything you need to know.

Uros Medic fighting Matt Semelsberger in UFC

GettyUros Medic has a 100% finishing rate by knockout in the UFC

When UFC Belgrade Starts

UFC Serbia takes place on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. The preliminary card begins at 10 am ET (3 pm BST), while the main card starts at 1 pm ET (6 pm BST). The main event between Uroš Medić and Daniel Rodriguez is expected to begin at approximately 3:30 pm ET (8:30 pm BST).

UFC Belgrade Start Times Around the World

Region Main Card Start
United Kingdom (BST) 6 pm Saturday
Ireland (IST) 6 pm Saturday
United States (ET) 1 pm Saturday
United States (PT) 10 am Saturday
Serbia (CEST) 7 pm Saturday
Australia (AEST) 3 am Sunday

Every Fight Happening at UFC Belgrade

The main event is between Serbian home favourite Uros Medic and American UFC veteran Daniel Rodriguez. Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on undefeated Israel Adesanya teammate Navajo Stirling in the co-main.

There are 14 fights on the card, with zero world title or high-stakes implications. Subject to change.

  • Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez; welterweight
  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Navajo Stirling; light heavyweight
  • Marcin Tybura vs. Aleksandar Rakic; heavyweight
  • Dusko Todorovic vs. Robert Valentin; middleweight
  • Vlasto Cepo vs. Gilbert Urbina; welterweight
  • Milos Janicic vs. Noah Gugnon; lightweight
  • L’udovit Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev; lightweight
  • Michael Oliveira vs. Oban Elliott; welterweight
  • Mark Vologdin vs. Borislav Nikolic; bantamweight
  • Bogdan Grad vs. Dennis Buzukja; featherweight
  • Mateusz Rebecki vs. Kyle Prepolec; lightweight
  • Nina Milosevic vs. Hailey Cowan; bantamweight
  • Jovan Leka vs. Alexander Poppeck; heavyweight
  • Marina Spasic vs. Stephanie Luciano; strawweight

How to Watch UFC Serbia

Country Broadcaster
United States Paramount+
United Kingdom TNT Sports
Ireland TNT Sports
Serbia Check local UFC broadcast partner

 

Mathew Riddle is a credentialed combat sports journalist with half a decade of writing experience for the sport's top publications. He previously covered MMA and Boxing for Sports Illustrated and Bloody Elbow, where his work garnered the attention of millions of combat sports fans. More about Mathew Riddle

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UFC Belgrade: Medic vs. Rodriguez Early Start Time, Stream & Full Card

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