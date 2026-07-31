UFC Belgrade: Medic vs. Rodriguez Early Start Time, Stream & Full Card

UFC returns this weekend with a more low-key fight card, but one primed for violence. UFC Fight Night: Serbia takes place in Belgrade and starts very early for American MMA fans.
Fierce finisher Uros Medic enters the biggest stage of his career, fighting Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight main event. Rodriguez, freshly released from Mexican prison, is a veteran of 25 fights and currently holds a three-fight winning streak. Medic has never won—or lost —a fight by decision.
As always with Fight Nights outside of America, there are some particulars to consider. Here’s everything you need to know.
When UFC Belgrade Starts
UFC Serbia takes place on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. The preliminary card begins at 10 am ET (3 pm BST), while the main card starts at 1 pm ET (6 pm BST). The main event between Uroš Medić and Daniel Rodriguez is expected to begin at approximately 3:30 pm ET (8:30 pm BST).
UFC Belgrade Start Times Around the World
|Region
|Main Card Start
|United Kingdom (BST)
|6 pm Saturday
|Ireland (IST)
|6 pm Saturday
|United States (ET)
|1 pm Saturday
|United States (PT)
|10 am Saturday
|Serbia (CEST)
|7 pm Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|3 am Sunday
Every Fight Happening at UFC Belgrade
The main event is between Serbian home favourite Uros Medic and American UFC veteran Daniel Rodriguez. Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on undefeated Israel Adesanya teammate Navajo Stirling in the co-main.
There are 14 fights on the card, with zero world title or high-stakes implications. Subject to change.
- Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez; welterweight
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Navajo Stirling; light heavyweight
- Marcin Tybura vs. Aleksandar Rakic; heavyweight
- Dusko Todorovic vs. Robert Valentin; middleweight
- Vlasto Cepo vs. Gilbert Urbina; welterweight
- Milos Janicic vs. Noah Gugnon; lightweight
- L’udovit Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev; lightweight
- Michael Oliveira vs. Oban Elliott; welterweight
- Mark Vologdin vs. Borislav Nikolic; bantamweight
- Bogdan Grad vs. Dennis Buzukja; featherweight
- Mateusz Rebecki vs. Kyle Prepolec; lightweight
- Nina Milosevic vs. Hailey Cowan; bantamweight
- Jovan Leka vs. Alexander Poppeck; heavyweight
- Marina Spasic vs. Stephanie Luciano; strawweight
How to Watch UFC Serbia
|Country
|Broadcaster
|United States
|Paramount+
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports
|Ireland
|TNT Sports
|Serbia
|Check local UFC broadcast partner
UFC Belgrade: Medic vs. Rodriguez Early Start Time, Stream & Full Card