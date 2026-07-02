UFC Celebrates Release of UFC Freedom 250: The Music

Following an incredible response from fans, UFC today announced that “UFC Freedom 250: The Music” will be available on all major music platforms beginning Friday, July 3.

UFC Freedom 250: The Music, as performed by “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will include top moments from the record-setting night, including the show open, the President of the United States’ and Dana White’s walkout, the National Anthem performed by multi-platinum Grammy-winning American country-rock group Zac Brown Band, athlete walkouts, and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” grand finale. The album can be found wherever music is available. The full track listing can be found below.

UFC Freedom 250: The Music” Tracklist

Liberty Fanfare/Band of Brothers/Four Ruffles and Flourishes/Hail To The Chief (UFC Freedom 250 Show Open) The Star-Spangled Banner (United States National Anthem) as performed by Zac Brown Band [feat. Armed Forces Joint Chorus] Thunderstruck (UFC Freedom 250: The President of the United States and Dana White Walkout) The Patriot – 45 Second Version (UFC Freedom 250 Film Transition) Long Live The Champion (UFC Freedom 250 Steve Garcia Walkout) La Chona (Steve Aoki Remix) [UFC Freedom 250 Diego Lopes Walkout] He’s A Pirate (from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl) [UFC Freedom 250 Tale of the Tape] The Nights (UFC Freedom 250 Diego Lopes Walkback) The Boys Are Back In Town (UFC Freedom 250 Kyle Daukaus Walkout) Hand of God – Kernkraft 400 (UFC Freedom 250 Bo Nickal Walkout) Y.M.C.A. (UFC Freedom 250 Bo Nickal Walkback) Roll Tide (from Crimson Tide) [UFC Freedom 250 Film Transition] One Shot (UFC Freedom 250 Mauricio Ruffy Walkout) Can’t Stop (UFC Freedom 250 Mauricio Ruffy Walkback) End Titles (from Independence Day) [UFC Freedom 250 Film Transition] The Patriot – 20 Second Version (UFC Freedom 250 Film Transition) Tops Drop (UFC Freedom 250 Derrick Lewis Walkout) Real American (UFC Freedom 250 Josh Hokit Walkout) The Cowboys Overture (UFC Freedom 250 Film Transition) Superstar (UFC Freedom 250 Sean O’Malley Walkout) Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (UFC Freedom 250 Sean O’Malley Walkback) The Parachutes (from Air Force One) [UFC Freedom 250 Film Transition] Summon the Heroes (UFC Freedom 250 Film Transition) Ain’t No Grave (UFC Freedom 250 Justin Gaethje Walkout) Bell Rings (UFC Freedom 250 Ilia Topuria Walkout) Canción del Mariachi (UFC Freedom 250 Ilia Topuria Walkout) The Battle (from Gladiator) [UFC Freedom 250 Tale of the Tape] Black Betty (UFC Freedom 250 Justin Gaethje Walkback) The Stars and Stripes Forever (UFC Freedom 250 End Fireworks)

“UFC Freedom 250: The Music” Acknowledgements:

Lt. Col. Ryan Nowlin – Director and Commanding Officer

Lt. Col. Douglas R. Burian – Director of Operations

Master Gunnery Sgt. Kevin Bennear – Baritone Vocalist and Concert Moderator

Master Gunnery Sgt. Alan Prather – Guitarist and Vocalist

Master Sgt. Hiram Diaz – Vocalist

Staff Sgt. Hannah Davis – Soprano Vocalist and Concert Moderator

Chief Musician Dennys Moura, United States Navy Band – Vocalist

Gunnery Sgt. Mike Duccasoux – Audio engineer

Gunnery Sgt. Ophir Paz – Audio engineer, mixed and mastered the album

Staff Sgt. Aram Piligian – Audio engineer, mixed and mastered the album

Staff Sgt. Jake Cypher – Audio engineer

Following record-setting merchandise sales during fight week, select UFC Freedom 250 apparel and collectibles will be available at premier retail locations throughout the July 4th weekend. Fans can shop the exclusive collection in Las Vegas, New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and other select cities. A complete list of pop-up locations is detailed below.

UFC Freedom 250 Merchandise Locations – Available July 3-5

Atlantic City – Borgata Hotel

Las Vegas – MGM Grand, Park MGM, Culture Kings Las Vegas and Lids (3791 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109)

Detroit – MGM Detroit

Washington, D.C. – MGM National Harbor

San Francisco – Lids – 2 Beach St. SPQ215, San Francisco, CA 94133-1205

New York – Lids – 235 W. 42nd St., New York, NY 10036