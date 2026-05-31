UFC Cuts Ties With Andreas Gustafsson

The UFC has cut Andreas Gustafsson from its roster. The 35-year-old Swede recently had to pull out of his upcoming fight against Daniil Donchenko because of ongoing heart problems.

Gustafsson had to stop his training camp and underwent several medical examinations. As previously reported by Frontkick, Gustafsson has experienced prolonged issues with atrial fibrillation and recurrent tachycardia. Due to his condition worsening during training camp, he failed to receive medical clearance to fight.

No Longer Part Of The UFC Roster

UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby notified Gustafsson about his release. Shelby called the situation serious and unfortunate, but stressed that the most important thing right now is for Gustafsson to focus on his health. Frontkick Online obtained the email sent by Shelby.

“We have to let him go for now. If he can get full medical clearance from his doctors, and if the UFC doctors and athletic commissions also feel comfortable with his situation, then we can look at bringing him back,” Shelby said.

Andreas Gustafsson is putting his career on hold to focus fully on his health and the necessary treatment. The Swede has been active in MMA since 2016. He started as an amateur and put a record together of 10-1 within two years before making the transition to the professionals. As an amateur, he defeated current top 15 UFC middleweight, Christian Leroy Duncan.

A Solid Career With Many Highs

As a professional, Gustafsson immediately impressed as well with lots of finishes and a win in his debut year against former UFC fighter Amilcar Alves. In 2020, Gustafsson signed with the Polish KSW promotion and lost for the first time in his professional career. He was able to bounce back with two wins, but then lost his debut for Brave CF in a close fight with Joilton Lutterbach. After two wins for the Fight Club Rush promotion in Sweden, he got the opportunity to fight for a UFC contract during the Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024. Gustafsson won in the second round against Pat Pytlik and was awarded the contract.

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He debuted in the Summer of 2025 against Khaos Williams. In a typical high-pressure Gustafsson fight, he was able to shut down the American and win his debut via unanimous decision. In his most recent fight, he was the favorite by the bookmakers, taking on Rinat Fakhretdinov. The Russian was on a twenty-fight unbeaten streak coming into the fight. Gustafsson didn’t look great in the fight and suffered his first loss by finish in his career. Fakhretdinov stopped the Swede within a minute.

Sweden Without Representatives In The UFC

A big blow for Gustafsson, who was looking to get into the UFC top 15 with a win over the Russian fighter. As earlier mentioned in the article, he was supposed to get back in the Octagon on June 27, in Baku against Daniil Donchenko. Unfortunately, the Swede can’t compete because of health reasons.

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With Gustafsson’s departure from the UFC, Sweden no longer has a representative in the UFC. Former champion Khamzat Chimaev fought under the Swedish flag before, but now represents the United Arab Emirates. We will provide updates as more news emerges regarding Gustafsson’s health and potential UFC return.