UFC Fighter Calls Out Bo Nickal for July Matchup

The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 finalist Tresean Gore has revealed that he has been offered the opportunity to fight Bo Nickal at UFC 290 in July.

Gore (4-2-0) had a rocky start to his UFC tenure, losing two in a row to Bryan Battle and Cody Brundage. He recently re-entered the win column with a guillotine finish of Josh Fremd on October 29 2022. Nickal on the other hand has blown spectators away with two dominant finishes on Dana White’s Contenders Series, and a flawless victory over Jamie Pickett in his UFC debut at UFC 285 on March 4.

Tresean Gore Throws Hat in Ring to Fight Bo Nickal at UFC 290

Gore revealed on his Instagram that the UFC ran the idea of a Nickal fight by him for July 10, which falls on international fight week. The main event is rumored to feature Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic battling it out for the heavyweight title. But that’s not all – the UFC is reportedly working hard to arrange a match-up between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez for the same card. This would be a chance opportunity for Gore to grow his stock with a victory over the highly regarded Nickal on the biggest platform possible.

“The UFC let me know about 4 or 5 days ago about this potential match up and I’m all in and agreed the moment the opportunity was offered to me! I’ve been waiting patiently on my return we both received each other’s name and that’s that! How do you guys feel about me and [Nickal] July 10th international fight week! The night two legends Collide [Jon Jones] and [Stipé Miocic] how would y’all feel about us opening up that Pay per View because again I’m in!!! I respect [Nickal] and the wrestling skills but this is no wrestling match!! I’m waiting for you bro LETS GOOO!!!! I will come the best I’ve ever been! Send the contract!!!”

Bo Nickal’s Wrestling Pedigree

Nickal is an exceptional wrestler who has achieved remarkable success in both freestyle wrestling and NCAA competition. As a freestyle wrestler, he has claimed both the 2019 U23 World Championship and the US Open National championship titles, showcasing some incredible talent. In addition to these prestigious accolades, Nickal also made it to the finals at the 2020 US Olympic Team Trials and was a Final X contestant in 2019.

As a collegiate wrestler, Nickal represented Penn State University and was a standout athlete. He won the NCAA Division I National Championship three times and was a finalist in 2018. He was also a three-time Big Ten Conference champion. Nickal’s achievements in both freestyle wrestling and NCAA competition demonstrate his exceptional skill and tenacity. He is without a doubt one of the most formidable and accomplished wrestlers currently competing in MMA.

Nickal currently rides an unblemished 4-0 professional mixed martial arts record, but he also went undefeated in the amateur ranks with two wins: one by knockout; one by submission. As the most accomplished and accredited wrestler in the UFC, fans have high expectations of Nickal’s ceiling.