UFC Fighter’s Bold Idea for Dana White: ‘Wipe Your Tears’

Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo has continually campaigned for a shot at featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, and he recently tried a new approach. “Triple C” challenged Dana White on Friday to wipe his tears and make him and Volkanovski the coaches of the next season of The Ultimate Fighter.

It was recently announced that the UFC is reviving its hallmark reality television show, The Ultimate Fighter. The show features up-and-coming fighters competing for their chance at a contract with the promotion and one of the most entertaining aspects of the show is the two coaches who are tasked with coaching a team. The coaches are typically highly ranked UFC fighters.

There have been legendary rivalries that have played out during The Ultimate Fighter, including Rashad Evans vs. Quinton Jackson, Jon Jones vs. Chael Sonnen, Tito Ortiz vs. Ken Shamrock and Matt Hughes vs. Matt Serra.

Cejudo, who retired from MMA in May after defending his bantamweight title by defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, has also appeared on The Ultimate Fighter. He coached opposite of Joseph Benavidez during The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions in 2016. Benavidez’s fighter, flyweight Tim Elliot, won the show.

If it’s up to Cejudo, he will get another chance to coach on the show. On Friday, in what is now a deleted tweet from Cejudo, the former two-division champion wrote, “Yo [Dana White], why don’t you wipe your tears from this election! Allow me to make the Ultimate Fighter Great Again!”

He also shared an image of himself and Volkanovski with script reading, “In terms of entertainment, Cejudo vs. Volkanovski as [The Ultimate Fighter] coaches would be the best choice available right now.” See below:

Although Triple C retired from the sport and vacated his bantamweight championship earlier this year, he has actively pursued bouts with Volkanovski and professional boxer Ryan Garcia.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Star Corrects Dana White: ‘I Did Not Say That’