UFC Star Defends Dana White’s Outrageous $250,000 Gift

UFC president Dana White had recently gifted Kyle Forgeard of the Nelk Boys $250,000 cash for his birthday. The news sparked outrage by community members who ripped White for the extravagant gift.

The Nelk Boys regularly attend UFC events and gained popularity through their “Full Send” podcast, where White was hosted as a guest. They developed a friendship outside the business ventures with both parties splurging out the cash for expensive presents.

Back in December 2021, SteveWillDoIt, another member of the Nelk Boys, gifted White a “$300,000 custom howler head Maybach van.”

In a July 11 tweet, Forgeard shared a video showing his reaction to receiving a plastic bag full of cash, “Uncle @danawhite just gave me $250,000 for my birthday..”

Ex-UFC fighter Louis Smolka was not happy when he came across the video and expressed his frustrations online, saying, “Well I’m not in the ufc anymore but same energy, place is losing all the integrity it once had.”

He followed up with a final call for unity among fighters: “When we starting the union bois.“

Former mixed martial artist and analyst Dan Hardy started a Twitter campaign based on the exchange: “Retweet if you think Uncle Dana should give all of the UFC’s top 15 ranked fighters $250,000 for their next birthday.”

Now, Darren Till has come to the defense of White: “I don’t know if it’s just me but seeing Dana (White) give his mate (Kyle Forgeard) a bag of readies (sic) for his bday isn’t really a problem or any of our business is it?

“Them Nelk guys he gave the money to always spend their money on Dana so he’s making sure they are ok aswell (sic). Friends look after friends.”

Till’s tweet has since been deleted, and his official account appears to be deactivated.

Fighters Share Their Reaction to Dana White’s Gift

Considering how hotly debated the topic of fighter pay has been, many people shared their reactions to White’s gift online, echoing a need for increased fighter pay and other benefits, including numerous current and former UFC athletes.

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wrote: “.Dope! My birthday is July 31st! Can’t wait to see what Dana gets me! @danawhite.”

CBS Sports’ Luke Thomas weighed in with his thoughts, saying, “One of the biggest victories the UFC has achieved is convincing a massive swathe of fans that the people who are central to the very existence of the product – the fighters – are somehow the least responsible for the product’s success.”

“In that view, the fighters are akin to assembly line workers who are marginally relevant, which is why you see hostility to their entreaties for more money,” he added.

Darren Till Pulled Out of UFC London Co-Main Event

“The Gorilla” has remained out of action since his last outing against Derek Brunson in September 2021. Brunson managed to finish Till by a rear-naked choke submission in the third round of the contest.

The 29-year-old Scouser has dropped four out of his last five with a sole win over Kelvin Gastelum by a split decision.

He was lined up to take on Jack Hermansson in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 208 in London. However, Till was forced to withdraw due to a leg injury, marking the fourth time he’s had to pull out of a fight in his last five planned bouts.