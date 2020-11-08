UFC Fighter’s ‘Ear Is Literally Falling Off His Head’ [WATCH]

During the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 13 on November 7, fans witnessed one of the most gruesome injuries in recent memory. During the third round of their fight, welterweights Max Griffin and Ramiz Brahimaj were exchanging on the feet when Griffin landed a right hand to the side of Brahimaj’s head, stumbling him.

“Pain” followed Brahimaj to the cage, landing a vicious elbow seconds later to the same side of the head. The referee then called off the contest as part of Brahimaj’s ear seemed to have separated. After the fight was over, UFC color commentator and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz commented that it appeared Brahimaj’s ear was “literally falling off his head.”

“Mind-blowing,” Cruz continued. “That’s how dangerous this is ladies and gentlemen. It’s not a game what we’re doing here.” See the stoppage and injury below.

Warning: The clip and image may be disturbing to some viewers, therefore discretion is advised.

Griffin rips the ear off

with a sweet elbow 👌 pic.twitter.com/F6sYLZpbBk — ☘️ MMA VISUAL ☘️ (@MMAVISUAL) November 8, 2020

MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn shared an image of Brahimaj’s ear. See below:

Griffin won the match by third-round TKO. With the victory, Pain snapped a two-fight losing streak, improving his MMA record to 16-8. The finish was Griffin’s 10th in his career, winning eight via KO or TKO and two via submission.

On the other end, Brahimaj’s UFC debut was spoiled and his record fell to 8-3.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Griffin Called Out 2 Big Names in the UFC Welterweight Division

Pain is ready to work his way up the ladder.

Griffin had two names in mind during his post-fight interview with Jon Anik, calling out former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit and No. 10 ranked welterweight Vicente Luque.

“I’m going to heal these [cuts] up and I’m trying to get in there,” Griffin said. “I’m trying to fight some good guys. Some guys I’m looking at, Carlos Condit, all due respect. Carlos Condit, Vicente Luque, you know I’m trying to get in there and slug it out. Whatever.”

Carlos Condit and Vicente Luque! Max Griffin had some names for Jon Anik! 🗣#UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/ak1F0Wijv8 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 8, 2020

Condit recently got back onto the winning track, defeating Court McGee in October and ending a five-fight losing streak. Luque is surging in the welterweight division, winning eight fights in his last nine. He is currently on a two-fight winning streak, defeating Niko Price in May and Randy Brown in August.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

UFC Vegas 13 Was Griffin’s 10th Fight in the Promotion

Griffin now has 10 fights under his belt in the world’s biggest MMA promotion. With the victory over Brahimaj, Pain picked up his fourth win the UFC, bringing his promotional record to 4-6.

Prior to his victory on Saturday night, Griffin had dropped two decisions in a row to Alex Oliveria and Alex Morono. He has been in the Octagon with the likes of top contender Colby Covington and veteran Thiago Alves. Griffin’s most notable win in the promotion is over UFC star Mike Perry in 2018.

READ NEXT: UFC Star Corrects Dana White: ‘I Did Not Say That’