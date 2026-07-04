UFC GOAT Predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

Jon Jones, the GOAT in MMA, shared his prediction for the upcoming UFC welterweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.

Makhachev, the current No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in MMA, puts his welterweight title on the line for the very first time when he battles Machado Garry in the headliner of UFC 330, which takes place on August 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Should Makhachev win this fight, he will break the all-time win streak record in the UFC, which he currently shares with another MMA great, Anderson Silva, at 16 UFC wins in a row.

Ahead of the bout, Jones — the MMA fighter who most agree is the best to ever do it — was asked what he thinks about the UFC 330 main event between Makhachev and Machado Garry.

Jon Jones Predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

Speaking to Red Corner MMA, Jones shared his prediction for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry at UFC 330.

“I assume that Islam is going to win that one, just because of his wrestling pedigree. To be able to dictate whether the fight is going to be standing or on the ground is a great gift. Another guy with a strong team behind him and a strong faith. I’m not rooting for anyone in that fight, because I don’t know either one of those guys on a personal level, but I’m assuming that Islam is gonna win. That’s my prediction,” Jones said (via Bloody Elbow).

Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry Betting Odds

According to the latest UFC 330 betting odds, Makhachev is a -325 favorite over Machado Garry, who is a +275 underdog.

As Jones said, the wrestling advantage is firmly in Makhachev’s favor in this fight, so if he can secure the takedown and get this fight to the mat, he should win this fight fairly easily. He has won 16 fights in a row, so he has proven himself over a long period of time in the sport, while facing and defeating many of the best fighters in the sport over the years.

As for Machado Garry, he has won his last two fights in a row over former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad and top contender Carlos Prates, so he is well deserving of getting this title shot. If he can stop the takedowns and keep this fight on the feet, then he is going to have a very real chance of upsetting Makhachev.