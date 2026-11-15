UFC Judges Flamed Online After Mass Confusion at UFC 334

UFC 334 at Madison Square Gardens concluded with one of the greatest UFC Heavyweight Championship fights of all time.

But perhaps the strangest moment in the event came after the second bout on the main card in which Uros Medic and Kevin Holland faced off in a welterweight bout.

Holland suffered two illegal strikes to the groin from Medic in Round 2, forcing referee Mark Goddard to deduct a point from Medic’s scorecard.

However, despite many believing that Holland won all three rounds, or at least two of the three, the fight was somehow declared a draw.

But more confusingly, the scores were read out such that initially it appeared that Holland hand won the fight with the scorecards reading 30-27, 29-28 and 28-28, before announcer Bruce Buffer shared that the result was a majority draw.

UFC Media Reacts to ‘Baffling’ Scorecards Amid Confusing Situation

It turned out in reality that not one but two scorecards were misread, and that the actual results 29-27 – in favor of Medic, not Holland – followed by two 28-28 scores.

Subsequently, the refereeing took a lot of heat from fans online.

“And here is this scorecard for Holland x Medic.” The Uncrowned X account posted after the scorecards were shared. “Absolutely baffling. David Bruce scored the first round for Medic?”

David Bruce scoring round 1 to Uros Medic is the single worst piece of judging I've witnessed in the sport. https://t.co/QNaT4uCit5 — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) November 15, 2026

“David Bruce scoring round 1 to Uros Medic is the single worst piece of judging I’ve witnessed in the sport.” Andy Hickey MMA posted.

Scoring round 1 for Medic should get you fired or investigated #UFC334 https://t.co/sEzPAgh7Mz — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) November 15, 2026

“Scoring round 1 for Medic should get you fired or investigated #UFC334“, the Sleeper account for combat sports posted.

Kevin Holland Reacts to Very Questionable Refereeing Decision

Even Holland himself was also surprised at the officiating decision.

“I’m missing some racks, it hurts. The decision makes no sense to me I thought I was up 2 rounds.”

The majority of online media commentators and analysts believed that Holland easily won the fight, and from watching round 1 it seemed pretty inconceivable that any judge could score it for Medic.

Dana White will no doubt have some explaining to do come his post-fight press conference.