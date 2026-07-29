UFC Adds Two More Fights to Fragile UFC Vegas 120 Event

With less than one-and-a-half weeks to go, the UFC has added two more fights to the UFC Vegas 120 event on Saturday, August 8 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Due to injuries and date switches, the event currently had only nine fights scheduled.

Sources told Heavy.com that Jessie Rosas is scheduled to make his UFC debut. The brother of UFC bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. will take on Miles Johns in the featherweight division. But that’s not all. Also, Manoel Sousa, who took home the ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus in his UFC debut, is back in action. He takes on highly touted LFA champion Richie Miranda at lightweight.

Moving Up On Short Notice

Jessie Rosas recently won the UWC bantamweight title by defeating Erick Ruano in the fifth round via arm-triangle choke. It was his third win in a row and his first win of 2026. He now joins his two-year-younger brother Raul Rosas Jr. in the UFC. Because of the short-notice booking, Rosas goes up in weight class.

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He takes on Miles Johns, who is fighting his thirteenth fight for the promotion. Johns fought his last two fights at bantamweight, but just like Rosas, he is also moving up for this fight. Johns lost his last three fights and is in desperate need of a victory. His most recent win was from 2024 when he defeated Douglas Silva de Andrade.

Absolute Banger At Lightweight

The addition of Manoel Sousa to the event is a welcome one for everybody. The Brazilian fighter is one of the most exciting fighters in the lightweight division. Sousa, known for his finishing abilities, made a big impression during his Contender Series fight, defeating Cristian Perez by knockout in the third round. In his debut for the UFC earlier this year, he knocked out Bolaji Oki and won the ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.

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He takes on one of the biggest talents in the regional scene, Richie Miranda. Miranda is currently the LFA champion in the lightweight division. He rides a six-fight winning streak and defended the title twice. In his most recent fight in May, he beat Robert Varricchio via Bulldog choke in the second round. On August 8, he makes his long-awaited UFC debut against Sousa. A tough task.

UFC Vegas 120 – Las Vegas (August 8)