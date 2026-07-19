UFC Oklahoma City Bonuses Revealed Following Event

The bonuses for the UFC Oklahoma City card were revealed following the event, which featured 12 fights inside the Octagon.

UFC Oklahoma City took place on Saturday, July 18, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Below are the bonus award winners from the entire card.

Fight of the Night Bonus ($100,000 to each fighter): Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman

In the main event of UFC Oklahoma City, Dricus du Plessis defeated Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision in a back-and-forth war that went the full 25 minutes. Du Plessis was the cleaner striker through the majority of the contest and won the bout on the judges’ scorecards. Credit to Usman for his chin holding up so well.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter):

Tommy McMillen

In a featherweight bout, Tommy McMillen and Alberto Montes went to war for three rounds, with McMillen ultimately winning late in the third round by TKO. This fight was a stand-up war where both men just stood and traded with each other for 15 minutes, but in the end, McMillen landed a series of devastating strikes that forced the referee to step in and stop the bout.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Felipe Franco

At light heavyweight, Felipe Franco picked up his first UFC win with a second-round TKO over Levi Rodrigues Jr. After a back-and-forth first round, Franco took Rodrigues down to the mat in the second and finished him with heavy ground and pound for the win.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): RJ Harris, Dione Barbosa

In heavyweight action, RJ Harris had a terrific UFC debut when he brutally knocked out Alvin Hines in the first round with strikes. Harris took this bout on short notice, but he looked like a UFC vet with a great finish in the first round over the veteran Hines.

Kicking off the card, Dione Barbosa submitted Anna Melisano with a first-round rear-naked choke in a UFC women’s flyweight bout. This was all one-way traffic for Barbosa, who immediately took Melisano down and outgrappled her before finally getting the win with a standing rear-naked choke.

Chase Hooper also finished Mitch Ramirez in the first round with a rear-naked choke, but missed weight and was ineligible for a bonus. Still, it was a big win for Hooper, who had lost his last two fights and who desperately needed to get a win or else was at risk of being cut.