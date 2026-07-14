UFC Releases 16-Fight Veteran Middleweight

The UFC has released 16-fight veteran middleweight Michel Pereira from the promotion’s roster after his contract expired.

MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz first revealed the news that Pereira had been cut from the UFC roster following a controversial unanimous decision defeat to Shara Magomedov at UFC Baku.

According to Cruz, Pereira’s UFC contract had actually been up before that fight, but the promotion re-signed him to a one-fight deal to fight Magomedov. After he lost the fight, he was cut.

Michel Pereira is Coming Off a Controversial Loss

The 32-year-old Brazilian is coming off a controversial defeat to Magomedov at UFC Baku, where his opponent pulled his hair and poked him in the eyes, yet referee Herb Dean refused to take a point from his foe despite the multiple infractions that he committed against Pereira.

Following the fight, Pereira went on social media and launched a tirade aimed at Dean.

“In MMA, there are rules. They must be applied with the same level of rigor to everyone. Respecting the rules means protecting the integrity of the sport and ensuring justice inside the Octagon. My opponent was warned several times and was not punished. When a rule is ignored, the result is compromised. Where’s the criterion, @herbdeanmma?” Pereira wrote on Instagram after that fight.

In the end, his complaint was for naught, as Pereira ended up being released from the UFC regardless, while Dean continues to officiate the highest-level mixed martial arts bouts.

The Brazilian Had a Very Fun UFC Career

Although his UFC run did not end well, Pereira had a very fun UFC career overall, competing in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

He was 10-6 overall in the UFC with five of his wins coming by stoppage. He also won seven bonus awards, including five for Performance of the Night and two for Fight of the Night.

However, Pereira has struggled mightily in recent years, as he has lost four of his last five fights.

Still, despite his recent struggles, he shouldn’t have trouble finding work. He’s an exciting fighter, so look for Pereira to get offers from rival MMA promotions.