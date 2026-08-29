UFC Shanghai Bonuses Revealed After Fun Card

The UFC Shanghai bonuses were revealed following a fun card that featured several highlight-reel finishes.

Check out all of the UFC Shanghai bonus winners below.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Song Yadong

In the main event, Song Yadong picked up an absolutely massive upset win when he shockingly knocked out Umar Nurmagomedov in the second round. Song was not supposed to win this fight, but he got the job done with a blistering knockout that sent the hometown crowd in China into a frenzy.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Bilal Hasan

Kicking off the main card, blue-chip flyweight prospect Bilal Hasan knocked out Nilson Rojas in the second round with a nasty right hand. Hasan lit up Rojas for most of this fight and then put his opponent away spectacularly with a highlight-reel KO.

Fight of the Night ($100,000 to each fighter): Liu Ce vs. Levi Rodrigues Jr.

At light heavyweight, Liu Ce earned a knockout win in his UFC debut, brutally knocking out Levi Rodrigues Jr. in the first round of a back-and-forth slugfest. Both men had their moments in the fight, but Liu eventually slept Rodrigues with a nasty right hand to earn the win in his UFC debut. It was an exciting fight and won FOTN for both men.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Denise Gomes, Kai Asakura, Rei Tsuruya, Francesco Nuzzi, Hector Santiago

In the co-main event, Denise Gomes brutally knocked out Yan Xiaonan with an elbow that dropped her opponent and then followed up with punches to finish the fight. This was Gomes’ fifth straight win in the UFC and should move her closer to the UFC women’s strawweight division’s elite.

At bantamweight, Kai Asakura knocked out Aoriqileng in the second round. Asakura rocked Aoriqileng with a head kick, knocked him down with punches, and then finished him with knees to the body for his second straight TKO win inside the Octagon.

In a flyweight bout, Rei Tsuruya submitted Kevin Borjas in the first round via submission. Tsuruya took the fight to the ground early on, beat Borjas with ground and pound to open him up, and then finished him with a rear-naked choke to climb to 3-1 in the UFC.

At bantamweight, Francesco Nuzzi knocked out Xiao Long in the first round. Nuzzi dropped Long with a punch and then finished him off with strikes on the ground to win in his UFC debut.

In a bantamweight bout, Hector Santiago brutally knocked out Lawrence Lui in the second round with punches. Santiago took this fight on short notice, and he won his UFC debut devastatingly with a nasty second-round stoppage.

Also of note, there were two finishes by fighters who missed weight.

At flyweight, Andre Lima tapped out Namsrai Batbayar via third-round submission as he snatched up a guillotine choke out of nowhere to finish the fight. But because he missed weight, he could not get a bonus.

And at women’s strawweight, Julia Polastri knocked out Xiong Jingnan with a first-round head kick KO. It was an amazing knockout, but because Polastri missed weight, she was not eligible to win any bonuses.