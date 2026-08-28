UFC Shanghai Weigh-Ins Blunder as 3 Fighters Miss Weight

The UFC Shanghai weigh-ins featured a massive blunder as three fighters competing on Saturday’s card missed weight.

The UFC travels to SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card, which features a five-round bantamweight bout between Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong in the headliner.

Thankfully, the main event is on, as both Nurmagomedov (135.5 lbs) and Song (136 lbs) both weighed in successfully.

However, two cards on the undercard have been impacted by weight misses.

3 Fighters Miss Weight at UFC Shanghai

We have three fighters coming in heavy for Saturday’s UFC Shanghai card. They are:

Andre Lima, 127 lbs — 1 lb over the flyweight limit

Xiong Jingnan, 117 lbs — 1 lb over the women’s strawweight limit

Julia Polastri, 118 lbs — 2.5 lbs over the women’s strawweight limit

According to MMA reporter Nolan King, Lima will forfeit 20% of his fight purse to his opponent, Namsrai Batbayar, who successfully weighed in at 126 lbs for their flyweight feature preliminary card bout.

This is Lima’s second weight miss in his UFC career.

As for Jingnan and Polastri, since they are fighting each other, their bout will go on as a catchweight, and neither fighter will cough up part of their purse to the other.

Overall, it was a very disappointing UFC weigh-in, as you typically do not see three fighters on one event missing weight, but unfortunately, that’s what happened here.

Thankfully, we didn’t lose any fights, so we move on with 13 bouts.

UFC Shanghai Full Weigh-In Results

Per MMAJunkie.com, here are the full weigh-in results for UFC Shanghai:

Umar Nurmagomedov (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (136)

Yan Xiaonan (115.5) vs. Denise Gomes (115)

Aoriqileng (135.5) vs. Kai Asakura (135.5)

Alex Perez (126) vs. Sumudaerji (125)

Liu Ce (206) vs. Levi Rodrigues Jr. (206)

Bilal Hasan (124.5) vs. Nilson Rojas (124.5)

Namsrai Batbayar (126) vs. Andre Lima (127)

Rei Tsuruya (125) vs. Kevin Borjas (126)

Jack Jenkins (145) vs. Sean Woodson (145)

Xiao Long (135) vs. Francesco Nuzzi (136)

Lawrence Lui (135.5) vs. Hector Santiago (135)

Xiong Jingnan (117) vs. Julia Polastri (118.5)

Ding Meng (170) vs. Cam Nelson (170)

The action goes down starting at 3 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 29, so don’t forget to set your alarm clocks, as the UFC Shanghai card starts at an unusual time for North Americans.