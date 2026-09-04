UFC Signs Free-Agent Knockout Artist

The UFC has made a massive signing, as they have signed free-agent knockout artist Roberto Soldic to an exclusive contract.

The UFC website now lists Soldic’s profile on the official roster. Sources told Heavy.com that the Croatian KO artist is indeed on the UFC roster and is awaiting his first opponent.

Roberto Soldic MMA Career

The 31-year-old Soldic is a former two-division KSW champion in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

A pro MMA fighter since 2014, Soldic is 21-4 with 18 wins by knockout. He is also 4-0 in professional boxing, with all four of those boxing victories coming by way of knockout.

In 2018, Soldic picked up by far the biggest win of his MMA career when he knocked out Dricus du Plessis at KSW 45. Du Plessis, of course, would later join the UFC and win the middleweight championship.

After leaving KSW in 2021, Soldic joined ONE Championship, where his career stalled. He only fought three times in ONE Championship, with his last bout coming in February 2025.

Thankfully, Soldic’s contract with ONE ended, so he was able to sign with the UFC, where he will immediately become a top contender in the welterweight division, or potentially the middleweight division, as he has fought and won titles in both weight classes.

Now that he’s signed to the UFC, look for Soldic to get his first fight booked in short order for a debut before 2026 is up.

Who Will Roberto Soldic Fight in the UFC?

Soldic’s previous KO win over du Plessis is the kind of marquee win that should immediately earn him a big fight in his UFC debut.

It’s possible that he could get someone ranked in the top 15 right off the bat, but the UFC could also slowly bring him along, as there is no real rush to push him into the deep waters right off the bat.

We’ll see who the promotion ends up matching Soldic up with, but there is no doubt this is a fantastic signing by the world’s leading MMA promotion, as Soldic is an exciting fighter and he should be another great addition to the stacked welterweight division.