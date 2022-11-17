UFC Star Molly McCann Opens Up After Devastating Hype-Train Derailment

English mixed martial arts star Molly McCann entered her latest bout riding a massive train of momentum, but she was taken out within the first round at UFC 281.

McCann battled No. 12-ranked women’s flyweight Erin Blanchfield at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past weekend. And the American needed less than one round to catch “Meatball” in a kimura, forcing the tap.

McCann entered the Octagon on the heels of two back-to-back massive victories in London, just a few hours southeast of Liverpool, her hometown.

McCann became one of the biggest names at 125 pounds by dispatching Hannah Goldy in July and Luana Carolina in March with spinning back elbows in front of sold-out crowds at the O2 Arena. Meatball also signed an exclusive contract with Barstool Sports as a brand representative.

But, McCann’s three-fight winning streak ended on November 12, and BT Sport’s Caroline Pearce caught up with the scouser post-fight. She told the outlet that if Blanchfield had applied a choke instead, she would have chosen to go to sleep rather than tap. But because McCann’s shoulder would’ve become severely compromised, she decided to submit and fight another day.

But, McCann felt the devastation of the loss just the same.

“To say I’m anything other than heartbroke would be a lie,” Meatball said to Pearce. “But, me and you have been in this position before and I know how to handle myself. It’s just rubbish that at this level it’s just one little thing that changes it. It’s also the most amazing thing about MMA.

“But, I won’t be too downbeat, do you know what I mean? I’ll get back up and I’ll get on. I feel like with each win I’ve learned to become more professional and with each loss, I’ll take on the chin and do the same. It’s just rough that everyone’s come to watch me and spent so much money. It’s just frustrating.”

McCann Said She Was ‘Proper Devastated,’ Congratulated Blanchfield on the Victory

During the interview, McCann congratulated Blanchfield on besting her, saying the New Jersey native deserved to be on the seven-fight win streak she’s on.

“Look, it’s going to take more than a loss to define me, isn’t it?” McCann continued. “I’ve had four. I’ll be coming back again. Yeah, I suppose when I’m dishing them out I’ve got to receive them one time.

“I’m just proper devastated that it was my dream and I didn’t get to capitalize on it more. Congratulations, Erin. You was the better girl on the night. You deserve the run like you’re going on. You’re a true professional and I’m proud you got the finish in your hometown.”

McCann Has Been in the UFC Since 2018, Her Good Friend Paddy Pimblett Fights Next Month in Las Vegas

McCann popped up on many fans’ radars in 2022, however she’s been grinding in the UFC since 2018. She’s 6-5 inside the Octagon and has an overall professional mixed martial arts record of 13-5.

McCann fought and won alongside her longtime friend and scouser, Paddy Pimblett, at both England shows this year. Pimblett is set to compete at UFC 282 on December 10 against fellow lightweight Jared Gordon.