UFC Superstar Arrives To Fight on Yacht [WATCH]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor arrived at Yas Island, aka UFC Fight Island, in Abu Dhabi on Sunday in luxurious style. The 32-year-old former UFC “champ champ” floated up to the site of his upcoming UFC 257 encounter against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier on a private yacht. The famed MMA star released pictures and videos of his lavish experience via social media.

First, McGregor posted a few pictures of himself meditating on the boat.

Next, the fighter dropped a video of himself training on his floating paradise.

Of course, McGregor wasn’t done impressing people. After arriving at the location of his next fight via luxury yacht, the UFC superstar pulled up to his next stop in a Rolls Royce.

You can watch McGregor’s arrival below as captured by the MMA news site McGregor owns and operates, The Mac Life.

Obviously, McGregor’s stunning arrival led many on social media to draw comparisons to the Lonely Island “I’m On a Boat” music video that originally debuted as a Digital Short on “Saturday Night Live”.

McGregor faces Poirier on January 23 at UFC 257.

It’s the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2021, and the important lightweight battle is expected to be one of the best-selling UFC pay-per-view events of the year.

Additionally, the winner of UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 will stand on solid ground in terms of getting the next crack at the UFC’s coveted 155-pound championship.

