UFC Vegas 118 Bonuses Revealed

Following the conclusion of UFC Vegas 118, the promotion announced which fighters won the bonuses at the end of the night.

Check out the bonuses for the UFC Vegas 118 fighters below.

Fight of the Night ($100,000 to each): Brendan Allen vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

The Fight of the Night at UFC Vegas 118 was the middleweight co-main event between Brendan Allen and Edmen Shahbazyan. The two went toe-to-toe for 15 minutes, with Allen getting his hand raised at the end of the three rounds.

For Allen, this is his fifth UFC bonus, and his second Fight of the Night in his last three bouts, after picking up a bonus for his win over Marvin Vettori last year.

As for Shahbazyan, this is his third UFC bonus, but his first for Fight of the Night.

Both Allen and Shahbazyan won $100,000 for their Fight of the Night performances.

Performance of the Night ($100,000): Iwo Baraniewski

At light heavyweight, Iwo Baraniewski picked up a first-round TKO win over Junior Tafa to earn his third straight finish in the UFC and his second straight $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus. The UFC clearly loves Baraniewski, so look for him to get a top-15 ranked opponent in his next fight.

Performance of the Night ($100,000): Edgar Chairez

At flyweight, Edgar Chairez picked up the biggest win of his UFC career to date when he finished Bruno Silva by submission in the first round after scoring two knockdowns. It was Chairez’s third UFC finish, and his second Performance of the Night bonus.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each): Bryce Mitchell, Alessandro Costa, Chelsea Chandler, Joanderson Brito, Ketlen Souza

With seven finishes on the card tonight, the UFC gave out a $25,000 Finish Bonus to the five finishers who didn’t earn the $100,000 Performance of the Night Bonus.

In one of his finest performances so far in the UFC to date, Bryce Mitchell submitted rising prospect Santiago Luna with eight seconds left in the third round with an arm-triangle choke. Mitchell is now 2-0 since dropping down to the UFC bantamweight division after beating Said Nurmagomedov in his last fight. After picking up this impressive submission win over Luna, look for Mitchell to fight someone ranked in the top 15 at 135 lbs in his next fight. For this incredible finish, Mitchell won $25,000 for a finish bonus, but you could argue he deserved POTN.

In a 130 lbs catchweight bout, Alessandro Costa finished Matt Schnell via first-round TKO. This was Costa’s fourth finish in his UFC career, and he’s won a bonus for all of them.

At women’s bantamweight, Chelsea Chandler submitted Priscila Cachoeira via first-round armbar. It was Chandler’s second stoppage win in the UFC, and she’s taken home bonuses for both.

In a featherweight bout, Joanderson Brito tapped out Jordan Leavitt with a guillotine choke. Brito now has five UFC finishes, and he’s won bonuses for three of them.

At women’s strawweight, Ketlen Souza knocked out Ariane Carnelossi with a first-round head kick to open up the card. Souza has won two UFC fights by stoppage and has earned bonuses for both of them.