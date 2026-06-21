UFC Vegas 119 Bonuses Revealed After Violent Card

Following the UFC Vegas 119 card on Saturday night, the promotion announced which fighters took home the post-fight bonuses.

Fight of the Night ($100,000 to each fighter): Vinicius Oliveira vs. Andre Fili

In a featherweight bout, Vinicius Oliveira went to war with Andre Fili for nearly two rounds until Oliveira finished Fili with strikes with just seconds left at the end of the second round. Oliveira had to withstand a brutal body kick in the first round to come back and win this fight. After surviving Fili’s body shots in Round 1, the Brazilian gutted it out and came back for the Round 2 TKO win. The fight was incredible, and both Oliveira and Fili earned a $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus for their performances.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Manel Kape

In the main event, Manel Kape picked up a massive third-round knockout win over Kyoji Horiguchi that should punch his ticket for a UFC flyweight title shot against champion Joshua Van. Horiguchi was actually doing quite well in this fight and dominating Kape in the early goings with his wrestling. But Kape found a big shot in the third round that felled Horiguchi to the floor, and the referee stopped the fight after some nasty ground and pound. For the win, Kape earned a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Murtazali Magomedov

In a featherweight bout, Murtazali Magomedov won his UFC debut when he submitted Melsik Baghdasaryan with a first-round Scottish Twister. The Twister is one of the rarest submissions in the UFC, so the fact that Magomedov won by that method — in his UFC, too — was incredible, and it earned him a bonus for Performance of the Night for $100,000

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Navajo Stirling, Christian Rodriguez, Bia Mesquita, Levan Chokheli

In the co-main event, Navajo Stirling beat Ion Cutelaba via second-round TKO. Cutelaba took the first round with superior grappling, but as the fight went on, Cutelaba got tired, and Stirling just laid into him with strikes against the fence until the referee stepped in and stopped the fight.

In featherweight action, Christian Rodriguez finished Hyder Amil with a nasty first-round submission. Rodriguez dropped Amil with a flush head kick and then immediately secured the guillotine choke to pick the most impressive win of his UFC career to date.

In a women’s bantamweight bout, Bia Mesquita submitted Melissa Mullins with a first-round armbar. Mullins rocked Mesquita with punches, but made the mistake of going to the ground with a BJJ black belt and paid the price for it by getting submitted.

In an absolutely sensational UFC debut, welterweight Levan Chokheli needed only 23 seconds to destroy Leon Shahbazyan and finish the fight in highlight-reel fashion. Chokheli took the center of the cage right away, landing several low kicks that badly hurt Shahbazyan. Chokheli then cornered Shahbazyan against the fence and landed a nasty liver shot that dropped his opponent, leading to referee Kerry Hatley stopping the fight just 23 seconds into the first round.