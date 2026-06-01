Umar Nurmagomedov Returns at UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov returns to the Octagon when he takes on rising star David Martinez at UFC Abu Dhabi.

The UFC made the booking official on Monday morning and confirmed the main event between light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Khalil Rountree Jr.

UFC Abu Dhabi takes place on July 25 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Umar Nurmagomedov is the No. 2-Ranked UFC Bantamweight

Nurmagomedov is ranked No. 2 in the stacked UFC bantamweight division.

The 30-year-old Russian is coming off back-to-back wins over Deiveson Figueiredo and Mario Bautista that have once again cemented his place as one of the division’s top fighters following his first career loss to former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Overall, Nurmagomedov holds an 8-1 record inside the Octagon. He also has notable victories over Cory Sandhagen and Raoni Barcelos, who are currently ranked fighters at bantamweight.

Should Nurmagomedov get past Martinez in this matchup, he will put himself in a prime position to contend for the UFC bantamweight championship by the end of the year.

David Martinez is the No. 9-Ranked UFC Bantamweight

As for Martinez, the 27-year-old Mexican is a fighter on the rise at 135 lbs.

After winning a UFC contract following a standout performance on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, Martinez has gone 3-0 so far inside the Octagon, with wins over Saimon Oliveira, Rob Font, and Marlon Vera. He has looked incredible in all three of these fights as he’s made a rapid rise to the top of the UFC bantamweight division.

The matchmakers clearly think extremely highly of Martinez, as they are giving him an absolutely massive opportunity to take on one of the division’s top talents, Nurmagomedov.

Martinez will certainly enter this bout as the underdog, but you can’t count him out of it. He is a fantastic striker with incredible movement, and his takedown defense is very solid as well, coming in at a perfect 100%, though he has not fought a wrestler of the caliber of Nurmagomedov yet.

Still, if Martinez can somehow pull off the win in this fight, he could get himself a title shot at 135 lbs, which would be an incredible feat, given that he has only been in the UFC for less than two years.

It is a bit surprising, however, that the UFC didn’t put Martinez on the upcoming Noche UFC event that is set to take place in September. But he obviously couldn’t turn down an opportunity like this to fight someone as highly regarded as Nurmagomedov, so, of course, he took the fight.

Between Ankalaev vs. Rountree and Nurmagomedov vs. Martinez, UFC Abu Dhabi is shaping up to be one of the best UFC cards of the summer. The promotion is set for UFC Freedom 250 on June 14 at the White House, while UFC 329 on July 11 features the return of superstar Conor McGregor against longtime rival Max Holloway in a rematch. So the promotion has a ton of momentum right now, and it continues with this stacked UFC Abu Dhabi card.