Umar Nurmagomedov Provides Update After UFC Shanghai Loss

UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov provided an update following his UFC Shanghai loss against Song Yadong.

In one of the biggest upsets of the year, Song knocked Nurmagomedov out in the second round for the biggest win of his MMA career to date. Nurmagomedov, who was a -600 betting favorite entering the bout, was supposed to win the fight easily, but instead, he found himself on the wrong end of a brutal knockout loss that left him unconscious in the center of the Octagon.

Umar Nurmagomedov Provides Update Following UFC Shanghai

Taking to his social media following his devastating KO loss to Song, Nurmagomedov provided his latest update, indicating that he is already back in the gym and ready to get back to work.

“Stay strong and grateful to God— Always. I have no intention of giving in to despair or withdrawing into myself. I got up and shook off the dust. I’m back in the gym and getting back to work. Look at the tragedy that has befallen Gaza. Even they do not lose heart; They remain steadfast and strong. What right do we—alive and healthy— Have to complain? Alhamdulillah,” Nurmagomedov wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Umar Nurmagomedov?

The shocking loss for Nurmagomedov at UFC Shanghai is certainly a huge setback for him in his MMA career, but it is far from a death sentence, as he is still one of the top-five ranked lightweights in the UFC.

Though he says he is back training already, Nurmagomedov likely won’t fight again for the rest of the year as he heals up from a bad KO loss, so fans shouldn’t expect to see him step back into the Octagon until 2027.

When he does return, look for Nurmagomedov to fight one of the division’s top talents in his comeback fight. He could potentially fight the loser of the upcoming UFC 333 title fight between UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and rival Merab Dvalishvili, or he could even fight Sean O’Malley, depending on how the rest of the division plays out in Nurmagomedov’s absence following this tough KO loss to Song.