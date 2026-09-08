Undefeated Anthony Wint Books Second UFC Fight in 43 Days

Former NFL player Anthony Wint has booked his second UFC fight in 43 days. The undefeated athlete out of Homestead, Florida, fights on the UFC 332 card on October 3 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He takes on promotional newcomer Lucas Armand in the heavyweight division.

The UFC announced the fight on the Dana White’s Contender Series broadcast. Both men are undefeated in their respective professional careers. The fight takes place on the preliminary portion of the card. The UFC 332 event is headlined by a vacant title fight between Natália Silva and Wang Cong in the women’s flyweight division.

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Anthony Wint is a former NFL player who played as a linebacker for the New York Jets. During the COVID-19 era, he retired from football and pursued a career in MMA. Wint, coming from another physical sport, was very athletic for a heavyweight and put together a winning streak of five fights in his first two-and-a-half years as a professional. Earlier this year, in March, he won the Fury FC title, defeating Jamahl Tatum just over 30 seconds via TKO. It got him a call from the UFC to fight during the Contender Series.

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Wint fought Matt Adams and punched his way to the UFC within 34 seconds of the first round. Afterwards, Wint stated that he wasn’t going to go home until UFC president Dana White booked him a fight for one of the next two cards. Wint got his wish and took on promotional newcomer Terrance Chatman last month in Sacramento. Wint won via arm-triangle choke in the first round. The undefeated fighter doesn’t like to take days off and now takes on newcomer Lucas Armand.

Undefeated Heavyweight

Armand is 30-years-old and just a month younger than his opponent, Wint. He started his career as an amateur in 2022, and after winning his second title in the amateur circuit, he transitioned to the professional scene in 2024. Armand fought the majority of his fights for the 2 Piece Promotions in his home state of Michigan. In his fourth professional fight, he won the title beating Lawrence Phillips via TKO in the second round.

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In his first title defense, he got matched up with UFC veteran Braxton Smith. Armand finished his countryman in the first round. In his most recent fight, Armand got his fifth consecutive finish and sixth win of his professional career. In the fourth round, he beat Cameron Graham via TKO. Armand was supposed to fight for the WXC title in July against UFC veteran Rashad Coulter, but Coulter got injured, and the fight got canceled. Now Armand had received a phone call from the UFC to take on Anthony Wint.

UFC 332 – Salt Lake City (October 3)

Main Card

Natália Silva vs. Wang Cong

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Payton Talbott

King Green vs. Esteban Ribovics

Khaos Williams vs. Roberto Soldić

Ateba Gautier vs. Roman Kopylov

Preliminary Card

Imanol Rodríguez vs. Alden Coria

Damian Pinas vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Marcus McGhee vs. Benardo Sopaj

Anthony Wint vs. Lucas Armand

Early Preliminary Card