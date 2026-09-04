Undefeated Canadian Debuts at UFC Edmonton

The UFC has added a bantamweight fight to UFC Edmonton on October 17 at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Undefeated Canadian Cody Chovancek makes his promotional debut against SuYoung You.

Multiple sources have confirmed the match-up to Heavy.com. You will fight his fourth fight in the UFC after winning the Road to UFC tournament. For Chovancek, it will be his debut after winning last year on the Contender Series.

Undefeated Debut At Home

Cody Chovancek is one of the brightest prospects in Canada. The 28-year-old Canadian from London, Ontario, started his professional MMA career in 2021. Between 2016 and 2020, he was active as an amateur fighter. Chovancek started his pro career at BTC Promotions, winning his first four fights. In 2023, he signed with Unified MMA. After two victories in the same year, he got a shot at the bantamweight title in 2024 against Gage Gill. He beat the also undefeated Gill via calf slicer submission in the fifth round.

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Last year, he defended his belt against Jordan Howard. Chovancek then got the call from the UFC for a chance to earn a contract during the Contender Series. Chovancek took on Raphael Uchegbu and knocked him out in the third round. Dana White was impressed and offered Chovancek a contract with the UFC. Now, more than a year later, he is scheduled for his official debut against SuYoung You.

Road To UFC Winner

For You, it will be his fourth fight in the UFC. You won multiple titles in different promotions and entered the Road to UFC tournament in 2024. Known for his slick BJJ, he fought his way to the finale with wins over Shohei Nose and Daermisi Zhawupusi. In the finale, he took on Baergeng Jieleyisi for a UFC contract. With his solid ground game, he beat Jieleyisi via unanimous decision and won the contract. Last year, You fought twice in the UFC.

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In his debut, he won against AJ Cunningham, and in his sophomore outing, he beat Xiao Long via unanimous decision. In his most recent fight You suffered his first loss in the UFC. Elijah Smith finished the South Korean fighter via rear-naked choke in the second round. You now takes on Chovancek and needs to win to prevent losing back-to-back fights for the first time in his career.

UFC Edmonton – (October 17th)