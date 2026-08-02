Uros Medic Wants Former UFC Welterweight Champion Next

Fresh off a brutal knockout win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Belgrade, Uros Medic wants to fight a former UFC welterweight champion next.

Medic only needed 30 seconds to finish Rodriguez in the first round of the UFC Belgrade main event in front of his hometown crowd in Serbia. For Medic, the win marked his fourth straight victory by first-round knockout, putting him on the right path towards the top of the UFC welterweight division rankings.

Uros Medic Calls Out Leon Edwards

Speaking at the UFC Belgrade post-fight press conference, Medic was asked who he wants next after knocking out Rodriguez in 30 seconds, and he made it clear that he wants to fight Leon Edwards next.

“Leon Edwards next, probably. Leon Edwards if he makes himself available. I’m not going to bully him anymore. If he doesn’t want to fight, we fight someone else. It’s not a big deal,” Medic said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“He is ranked where I want to be ranked, so that puts me closer to where I want to be, and that’s with the belt around my waist.”

It’s a fight that makes a lot of sense based on the Meta UFC Rankings, which currently have Medic ranked at No. 14 and Edwards at No. 8, though Medic will surely go up this week when the new rankings come out after knocking out Rodriguez.

Uros Medic Says UFC Belgrade Win ‘A Dream Come True’

Medic also called winning in Serbia “a dream come true.”

“Definitely a dream come true. I need to rewatch the tape because in that moment, I was in the zone trying to keep my composure because it’s been a long time and I’ve spent the last two weeks home, and I could not feel like home. It just didn’t feel like home. I tried to stay away from the family. I didn’t stay in my house – I was in the city. Yeah, it was just a lot. I’m really happy people showed up and showed so much love and support, and I don’t think there was a man alive that could beat me tonight,” Medic said.