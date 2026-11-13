Usman Nurmagomedov Among 8 Sentenced to 6 Months in Prison

Former PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov was among eight men sentenced to six months in prison for attacking Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi.

Nurmagomedov and a group of his team attacked Dvalishvili and a friend at an Abu Dhabi hotel ahead of this weekend’s RFA card. Video of the incident went viral, and now the men involved have been punished for their actions.

Now, they have been punished for their actions.

Usman Nurmagomedov Given Jail Sentence

The National News reported the punishments on Friday.

“The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has convicted 10 people in connection with a violent altercation in a Yas Island hotel between Usman Nurmagomedov, his associates, and Merab Dvalishvili. Six defendants were sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh300,000 each and ordered to be deported after serving their sentences for disturbing public security, causing panic and endangering lives, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said in a statement,” the report stated.

“Two others were fined Dh50,000 each for “disturbing public security and assaulting others.

“The remaining two people involved in the brawl were sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh300,000 each and ordered to be deported “for violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl. The court also ordered the confiscation of their phones and deletion of the footage.”

Dvalishvili was given a fine, but no jail time, and he will be able to wrestle against Marlon Moraes at the RAF event this weekend.

Will the UFC Still Sign Usman Nurmagomedov?

The question everyone wants to know is: will the UFC still sign Nurmagomedov after this incident?

There have been rumors that the UFC was going to announce Nurmagomedov’s signing this weekend during the UFC 334 card. But that is unlikely to happen given his current situation.

Still, don’t be surprised if the UFC signs him once his jail sentence is up, as he is one of the best lightweight mixed martial arts fighters in the world.

Though UFC president Dana White condemned Nurmagomedov’s actions, don’t be shocked at all if, when his prison sentence is up, he gets signed to the UFC roster.