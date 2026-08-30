Usman Nurmagomedov Has Statement on UFC Shanghai Incident

Usman Nurmagomedov issued a statement following the incident at UFC Shanghai after his brother was knocked out in the main event.

After Umar Nurmagomedov was shockingly knocked out by Song Yadong in the UFC Shanghai headliner, Usman Nurmagomedov — who was in his brother’s corner — immediately jumped the fence and got into the Octagon because he wanted to tend to his fallen brother.

It just so happens that Song was celebrating his win and nearly ran into Usman Nurmagomedov — who should not have been in the Octagon at that point — which nearly led to disaster, as Usman Nurmagomedov pushed him away and then wound up throwing a backwards elbow at him, though he ultimately held up from doing so.

The Russian was widely criticized online for the incident, one that could have ended far worse had the blow connected on Song’s chin.

Now, he is speaking out and sharing his side of the story.

Usman Nurmagomedov Issues Statement on UFC Shanghai Incident

Taking to his social media, the PFL lightweight champion issued a statement on the UFC Shanghai incident, suggesting that he would have hit Song had he wanted to, and that he feels like the criticism is only coming from jealous people.

“Only what is ordained for us will befall us. In any situation—Alhamdulillah. People make such a huge tragedy out of this; they really ought to calm down. There are far worse things; you don’t need to think long—just look at what is happening in the world. And as for the claim that I supposedly wanted to hit his opponent… If I had wanted to, I would have hit him. You spiteful, petty, and envious people—your problem is that you have never known, nor will you ever know, family love and understanding. If you don’t know what a brother means to a brother, then it is not me you should pity, but yourselves,” Nurmagomedov wrote on his Instagram.

Will Usman Nurmagomedov Get in Trouble?

The biggest issue for Usman Nurmagomedov is that he jumped the Octagon and got into the cage before the cornermen were supposed to, which could land him in hot water with the UFC, which sanctioned this event in China.

Had this fight taken place in Las Vegas, he would most likely be in serious trouble and could potentially lose his corner’s license for jumping into the Octagon, never mind running into Song.

Yes, it is never easy seeing a family member get hurt and knocked out. But the Nurmagomedov brothers are not the only pair of siblings who have seen their family members get hurt and lose in the UFC, yet this is the only time something like this has happened in recent memory.

Will this affect Usman Nurmagomedov potentially signing with the UFC as a free agent? Likely not, because he is a great talent and the UFC would love to have him in their lightweight division.

But the fact that he is doubling down on what happened and not taking the high road and apologizing to Song is not a great look.