Valentina Shevchenko Vacates UFC Women’s Flyweight Title

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has vacated her title as she is injured and unable to defend it.

Shevchenko was supposed to fight Natalia Silva in the main event of UFC 332, but she is injured and sidelined for the next year. Therefore, the UFC has booked a vacant title fight to headline UFC 332 between Silva and Wang Cong.

According to the UFC, Shevchenko will get a title shot when she returns to action once she recovers from her injury.

Tough Situation for Valentina Shevchenko

Shevchenko has been the UFC women’s flyweight champion twice, with her most recent reign seeing her defend the belt three straight fights in a row against Weili Zhang, Manon Fiorot, and Alexa Grasso.

However, she is not going to be able to fight anytime soon, and with the UFC needing a champion in the weight class who can be active and defend her belt, she has vacated her title.

It’s a tough situation for Shevchenko, who fought last November. Meanwhile, fellow UFC champions Tom Aspinall and Kayla Harrison have not competed in longer than her, yet they have not been forced to give up their belts.

It’s a bit surprising that Shevchenko had to vacate her belt, but with the UFC needing a new title fight to headline UFC 332, they preferred to have an undisputed title fight instead of the interim belt being fought for; hence, Shevchenko gave up her belt.

Big Opportunity for Natalie Silva & Wang Cong

Meanwhile, UFC 332 is a big opportunity for Silva and Cong, who will each get to fight for the vacant belt and become a UFC champion for the first time in their respective careers.

On paper, this is a very fun fight between two ladies who prefer to stand and trade, so fans should enjoy watching it.

The winner of Silva vs. Cong could very well take on Shevchenko when the former champion returns from injury a year from now, but given how long she is expected to be out for, the Silva vs. Cong winner may get another title defense before they give Shevchenko a title fight.