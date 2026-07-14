Veteran UFC Featherweight Announces Drop to Bantamweight

Veteran UFC featherweight Dan Ige announced that he will be dropping down to the UFC bantamweight division for his next fight.

After spending the first 21 fights of his UFC career competing at 145 lbs in the UFC featherweight division, Ige is dropping to 10 lbs to the bantamweight division at 135 lbs.

After undergoing a test cut with help from the UFC Performance Institute, Ige confirmed he can healthily make bantamweight, and that’s what he’s decided to do going forward.

Dan Ige Confirms Drop Down to Bantamweight

Taking to his social media, Ige posted a statement about moving down to bantamweight and shared photos of him successfully making the weight during his test weight cut.

“Test cut/camp to bantamweight was a success. Thank you to the staff at the @ufcpi @the_angry_dietitian @gav_pratt for the commitment in making this possible. Thank you to my wife @savaniimal and my kids for their patience with me during the hungry hours. It’s been a long journey and I can now say I will be making the full commitment to competing in the bantamweight division. I’ve had 21 fights in the @ufc at featherweight against the worlds best, and now I’m looking forward to making my bantamweight debut this fall. New venture, new challenges and big opportunities lie ahead! Excited for this new chapter,” Ige wrote on his Instagram.

Who Should Dan Ige Fight at Bantamweight?

Ige has been a staple of the UFC’s top-15 featherweight rankings for several years now, but it’s unclear if he will fight someone ranked in the top 15 in his debut at 135 lbs.

Instead, he may have to settle for someone outside of the rankings, since he has lost four of his last five fights and doesn’t carry any momentum into this bout.

Taking a look at the UFC bantamweight roster, one fight that makes a lot of sense is Ige taking on another Las Vegas-based bantamweight veteran in Davey Grant. Both Ige and Grant are known for putting on bonus-worthy fights, and with both men training in Las Vegas, the UFC could easily book this bout for one of their many Meta Apex shows.