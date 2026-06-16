Vicente Luque Returns to Action at UFC 330 in Philadelphia

Vicente Luque has his 26th UFC fight scheduled. The Brazilian fighter returns to action on August 15 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, during UFC 330. He takes on Tresean Gore in the middleweight division.

Multiple sources have confirmed the fight to Heavy.com after an initial report from MagicM_MMABets on X. The event takes place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center.

Luque Is One Of The Most Recognizable Names In The UFC

Vicente Luque has been a mainstay in the UFC since he arrived in 2015. Luque was part of the cast of the 21st season of The Ultimate Fighter. He didn’t win the tournament himself, but his teammate Kamaru Usman brought home the trophy for the Blackzilians. Luque debuted on that same card and lost against Michael Graves. The Brazilian then went on an impressive four-fight finishing streak, which ended with a knockout victory over future champion Belal Muhammad. Although Luque later fell short against another future champion, Leon Edwards, he bounced back with a six-fight winning streak that featured notable victories over Bryan Barberena and Mike Perry. However, he struggled whenever he stepped up to face the division’s elite.

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A decisive loss to Stephen Thompson ultimately stalled his momentum and pushed him back down the rankings. Luque finished four fights in a row again, including a finish over former champion Tyron Woodley. On April 16, 2022, Luque fought a rematch against Belal Muhammad. Luque lost via unanimous decision. Four months after that loss, Luque was on the wrong end of a devastating knockout loss against Geoff Neal. Luque suffered a subdural hematoma (a brain bleed).

A Severe Injury And A New Beginning At Middleweight

This severe injury kept him completely out of active competition for a year. It required extensive independent clearances from both a neurologist and a neurosurgeon before the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) allowed him to fight again. Luque returned in 2023 with a win over former champion Rafael Dos Anjos but wasn’t able to put a winning streak together like before. After only winning one fight in his next four fights, he decided to move up to the middleweight division. The Brazilian had a great comeback at middleweight in April this year, finishing Kelvin Gastelum by Anaconda Choke in the first round. Now he takes on Tresean Gore.

Gore Looks To Earn The Biggest Win Of His Career

For Gore, the fight against Luque is a massive opportunity to fight against a big name in the Octagon. Just like his Brazilian opponent, Gore started his career in the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter. In 2021, Gore tore through the tournament bracket of The Ultimate Fighter 29, winning his quarterfinal and semifinal bouts to book his ticket to the finale against Bryan Battle. Unfortunately, a knee injury forced Gore out of the finale, leaving his replacement, Gilbert Urbina, to step in instead. Gore recovered from the injury and made his UFC debut in 2022 against TUF 29 winner Bryan Battle. Gore lost by unanimous decision.

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The American fighter struggled early on, and after also losing to Cody Brundage, his stay in the UFC was on the line when he took on Josh Fremd at the end of 2022. Gore impressed with a guillotine choke submission finish in the second round, taking also the performance of the night bonus. Because of lingering injuries, Gore didn’t compete for two years and returned at the end of 2024. Gore made quick work of Antonio Trócoli, but wasn’t able to put wins together in 2025. After two back-to-back losses, Gore’s stay in the UFC was on the line again earlier this year against Azamat Bekoev. As a heavy underdog, he beat the odds and finished Bekoev via guillotine choke in the third round. A big win for Gore, who now takes on Vicente Luque. A win over Luque would be the biggest victory in Gore’s career.

UFC 330 – Philadelphia – August 15)