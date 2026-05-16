LIVE STREAM: Watch the MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Prelims

The MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano preliminary card begins tonight at 6 p.m. ET, and you can watch the live stream of the fights right here.

The main event of the MVP MMA card features women’s MMA pioneers Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano going at it for five rounds or less. As well, the co-main event sees veteran welterweights Nate Diaz and Mike Perry clash, while Francis Ngannou takes on Philipe Lins at heavyweight.

The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix, but before it goes live, watch the preliminary card right here on Heavy.com at 6 p.m. ET.

Watch the MVP: MMA Rousey vs. Carano Live Stream

Watch the live stream of tonight’s preliminary card right here starting at 6 p.m. ET.

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MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Preliminary Card Lineup

Check out the full lineup for the MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano preliminary card below.

Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian

Adriano Moraes vs. Phumi Nkuta

Jason Jackson vs. Jeff Creighton

David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales

Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong

Chris Avila vs. Brandon Jenkins

As you can see, this is a stacked preliminary card featuring several notable fighters. Some fighters to keep your eye on include former UFC fighters in Albert Morales, Brandon Jenkins, and Chris Avila; former ONE Championship flyweight champion Adriano Moraes; former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Jason Jackson; Aline Pereira, the sister of UFC superstar Alex Pereira; former Dana White’s Contender Series standout David Mgoyan; former “The Ultimate Fighter” competitor Jeff Creighton; and many more.

Overall, this is an incredibly strong preliminary card lineup for the star-studded event on Netflix later tonight. The great news for these prelims is that you can watch them right here at Heavy. Just watch the video above, sit back, relax, and enjoy tonight’s festivities live from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Once again, the preliminary card begins at 6 p.m. ET.

MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Main Card on Netflix

While you can watch the preliminary card live and free right here at Heavy, you will need Netflix to watch the main card. At 9 p.m. ET, tune into Netflix to watch the MVP: MMA Rousey vs. Carano main card.

The main card features numerous former UFC stars and MMA legends. Check it out below.

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenny Cross

Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

The main draw for this event is the long-awaited return of Rousey, the UFC Hall of Famer, who has not competed since 2016. She is now 39 years old, but wanted to fight one more time, and she takes on Carano, the 44-year-old WMMA pioneer who has not fought since 2009. Despite a 17-year layoff, Carano is excited to get back into the cage and show that age is just a number.

Additionally, we have former UFC heavyweight champs Ngannou and Junior dos Santos on the card, welterweight fan favorites Nate Diaz and Mike Perry, and top lightweight prospect Salahdine Parnasse, fighting out of France.