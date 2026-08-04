Welterweight Addition Completes UFC 330 Main Card Next Week

With less than two weeks to go, the UFC has found a replacement to fight Chidi Njokuani at UFC 330 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the welterweight division, he will take on Joel Álvarez. The Spanish fighter replacing the injured Geoff Neal.

Multiple sources have confirmed the booking to Heavy.com after an initial report from Spanish journalist Álvaro Colmenero. Both men hope, with a win, to get a ranked opponent next in the UFC welterweight division. The fight takes place in the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Getting Back In The Win Column

Njokuani already had over 20 fights on his professional record when he signed with the UFC in 2021. The younger brother of former UFC fighter Anthony Njokuani had recently won a regional title with Tachi Palace Fights and fought for Bellator MMA. After winning on the Contender Series in 2021, he signed a deal with the UFC. Njokuani had a very strong start in the Octagon, knocking out Marc-André Barriault in 15 seconds. After also dusting Duško Todorović in the first round, he got a step up in competition.

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Njokuani struggled and lost three straight fights. That made him decide to drop down from middleweight to welterweight. It looked like the right decision after he won fights against Rhys McKee, Jared Gooden, and Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos. Unfortunately for Njokuani, he lost his two most recent fights against Jake Matthews and Carlos Leal. He was supposed to take on Geoff Neal, but Neal pulled out with an injury. Now he takes on Joel Álvarez.

Bouncing Back After A Painful Loss

For a long time, Álvarez was seen as one of the dark horses in the UFC lightweight division. The Spanish fighter arrived in the UFC in 2019. After a tough debut loss against Damir Ismagulov, Álvarez climbed his way up in the division with four stoppage wins. Opponents like Joe Duffy and Thiago Moisés were all finished. Álvarez then came up short against current top contender Arman Tsarukyan. The Spanish fighter bounced back with wins over Marc Diakiese and Elves Brener. He also spectacularly beat Drakkar Klose at the end of 2024 and broke into the top 15 at lightweight.

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But Álvarez struggled to make lightweight and decided to leave the division and go up to welterweight. In his debut as a welterweight in October last year, he defeated Vicente Luque after three rounds via unanimous decision. A solid start to his campaign in the new weight class. Unfortunately for Álvarez, earlier this year he suffered his first loss at welterweight. He got completely dominated by Yaroslav Amosov and finished by arm-triangle choke in the second round. Now Álvarez takes on Chidi Njokuani on short notice and looks to secure his ninth UFC victory.

UFC 330 – Philadelphia (August 15)

Main Card (9 pm ET)

Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson

Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Chidi Njokuani vs. Joel Álvarez

Preliminary Card (7 pm ET)

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes

Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico

Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Charles Johnson vs. Jose Ochoa

Early Preliminary Card (5.30 pm ET)