Welterweight Record Holder Meets Lethal Finisher at UFC 330

On August 15, the UFC is back at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia for the UFC 330 event. In the welterweight division, Neil Magny returns against Ramiz Brahimaj. Magny holds the division records for both most fights and most wins. Meanwhile, Brahimaj has secured all of his victories via stoppage, never needing the judges’ scorecards.

Multiple sources have confirmed the fight to Heavy.com. Both fighters are looking to bounce back following recent losses inside the Octagon.

The Record Holder In The UFC Welterweight Division

Neil Magny has been fighting in the UFC since 2013. The 38-year-old veteran was part of the cast of the sixteenth season of The Ultimate Fighter. Magny reached the semi-finals in that show. In his first year as a UFC fighter, Magny lost two of his first three fights but was able to save his stay with a solid victory over Gasan Umalatov. Nobody knew at that moment that Magny would become one of the most recognizable faces in the division. Magny put together a seven-fight winning streak before losing against BJJ ace Demian Maia.

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Magny never fought for a title in the UFC, but is one of the most well-respected guys in the division. The American fighter won against former champions Robbie Lawler and Johny Hendricks and also got wins over former interim champion Carlos Condit and Kelvin Gastelum. Magny only won two of his last five fights. He won against Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos and Jake Matthews. His losses came against the top of the division against Carlos Prates, Michael Morales, and dark horse Yaroslav Amosov. A win against Ramiz Brahimaj can bring Magny close to the top 15 again. The top 15 Magny was a mainstay for years.

The Man Who Hates The Judges’ Scorecards

Brahimaj is one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC welterweight division. The 33-year-old has a 100% finishing record. Brahimaj was supposed to fight on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, but had to pull out because he needed surgery to remove a tumor discovered behind his left eye. Brahimaj recovered and was signed in 2020 to the UFC. In his debut, he almost lost his ear against Max Griffin. It put Brahimaj out for almost another year, but in August 2021, he got his first UFC win by beating Sasha Palatnikov in the first round.

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Early on, Brahimaj struggled to build momentum, constantly alternating between wins and losses. However, following a defeat against Themba Gorimbo, he completely turned his career around. He went on to secure back-to-back Performance of the Night bonuses by finishing both Mickey Gall and Billy Ray Goff. After also finishing Austin Vanderford, Brahimaj fought earlier this year with his three-fight winning streak on the line against Punahele Soriano. In a close fight, Soriano beat Brahimaj via unanimous decision. Brahimaj now looks to get back on track and keep his finishing ways at 100% against Magny.

UFC 330 – Philadelphia (August 15th)