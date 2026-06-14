The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) is holding a huge event on Sunday, June 14, titled ‘UFC Freedom 250’, featuring seven highly anticipated matches on the White House’s South Lawn.

With such a massive event, many patrons and fans are wondering a few things. First, why is the event being held on the White House lawn? And why is the UFC event being held on a Sunday evening?

To answer the latter, June 14 is President Donald J. Trump’s 80th birthday, and what better way to celebrate such a milestone birthday than to watch seven UFC fights with major ranking implications. The headline match is Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje, while Ciryl Gane and Alex Pereira serve as the co-main, but both matches are title fights.

Here is the ‘How to Watch’ guide provided by UFC.com.

Why is UFC Freedom 250 on the White House Lawn?

UFC CEO Dana White has been very clear that this UFC card will take place ‘rain or shine’ on the White House South Lawn, despite an increased chance of severe thunderstorms sweeping the area.

The reason that this card is being held on the White House lawn is because of Donald J. Trump’s 80th birthday, and it’s also Flag Day. As you can read above in the image caption, this is a once-in-a-generation event for UFC, and politics aside, there’s likely no other President ever (and for the future as well) that would agree to hold this event practically in their front yard of the White House during their term.

The Lawn is supposed to hold nearly 5,000 spectators, and several members of the U.S. Millitary, and is shaping up to be perhaps the fighting event of the year thus far.

CBS News’ reporter Kathryn Watson wrote (on 6/14):

“Mr. Trump has sought to bring the fights to his presidential turf for almost a year, and UFC executive Dana White is a longtime friend of the president. The UFC event is just the first of a number of events marking the country’s 250th birthday. The Great American State Fair and the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., are other events on tap this summer from Freedom 250, a Trump-aligned organization planning events for the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.”

Full List of UFC Fights for Freedom 250

As mentioned, Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje are the headliners for UFC Freedom 250, which begins @ 8:00 p.m. EST, and is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Topuria and Gaethje are fighting for the Lightweight Title.

As for the other fights on the card, Ciryl Gane and Alex Pereira will also be going head-to-head in a Heavyweight Interim Title Bout.

Here are the rest of the fights on the card, which features a total of seven fights (in order from start to finish)

Kicking things off for UFC Freedom 250 is Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia in a Featherweight Bout.

After that, wrestling superstar Bo Nickal will take on Kyle Daukaus in a Middleweight Bout

Following Nickal-Daukaus, Mauricio Ruffy will look to keep his winning fight streak alive against Michael Chandler in a Lightweight Bout.

In another Heavyweight showdown, UFC newcomer Josh Hokit gets the national stage, and will look to take down UFC legend Derrick Lewis.

The fifth fight on the card is another highly anticipated match between Sean “Suga” O’Malley and Aiemann Zahabi (Bantamweight Bout)

Ciryl Gane vs. Alex Pereira

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje

It should be one of the more exciting UFC events of all time, and patriotism will be on full display on the White House Lawn on Sunday evening.