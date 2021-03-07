Wild Moment Erupts After UFC 259 Fighter’s TKO [WATCH]

A wild moment erupted between two flyweights after their fight was called off by the referee during the preliminary card of UFC 259 on Saturday night.

No. 8 ranked Kai Kara-France finished Rogerio Bontorin, who is also ranked at No. 8, by first-round TKO, but the bout ended with controversy.

After surviving an onslaught of submissions on the ground, Kara-France dropped Bontorin with three consecutive right-hand blows and then threw up his hands in victory, walking away from his opponent. As Kara-France walked off, referee Herb Dean wrapped his arms around the fighter to stop him from engaging and then made his way to the downed Bontorin.

Then, Kara-France charged back at Bontorin preparing to throw what appeared to be a hammer fist, however Dean stopped the flyweight before he could land the shot. Bontorin then got back to his feet after Kara-France started celebrating his victory and he threw his mouthpiece at “Dont Blink.”

It was a confusing moment all around and it can be seen below:

After surviving multiple submission attempts, @kaikarafrance got up and landed the walk-off shots 💥 Stream #UFC259 on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/pOphkmMf0r pic.twitter.com/Txh4Xt2sBN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 7, 2021

With the victory, Kara-France improved his professional MMA record to 22-9 with one no contest. Bontorin’s record fell to 16-3 with one no contest.

MMA Community Reacts to the Confusing Stoppage

The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis wrote, “Herb Dean grabbing Kai Kara-France around his waist signals the end of the fight.”

Herb Dean grabbing Kai Kara-France around his waist signals the end of the fight — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) March 7, 2021

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter asked, “Did Herb Dean not stop the fight?”

Did Herb Dean not stop the fight? — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 7, 2021

Bleacher Report’s Tom Taylor wrote, “Herb clearly stopped that. Dunno what Joe is on about. Then again, I rarely do.”

Herb clearly stopped that. Dunno what Joe is on about. Then again, I rarely do. #UFC259 — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) March 7, 2021

